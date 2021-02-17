Emraan Hashmi's 'Lut Gaye' Released, Netizens Are All Hearts For The Actor's New Single

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye released on February 17, 2021. Within a few moments of its release, it was declared a massive hit and fans are in love with the new song. Lut Gaye song is produced by T-Series and sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The music of the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi while the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The music video is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The cinematography is done by C.R Ravi Yadav and it is choreographed by Firoz Khan.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Visits Ilayaraja's New Recording Studio In Chennai; Pics Surface

Also Read | Marvel Fans Remember Chadwick Boseman As 'Black Panther' Completes Three Years

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye is loved by the audience

Yukti Thareja and Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye has garnered a lot of love since its release. The song has gathered over 4.3 million views after it was released on YouTube at 12 pm on February 17. It has also got 463K likes on YouTube. The music video revolves around the story of an undercover cop, Vijay Dandekar who went on to become the most dreaded encounter cop of Mumbai Police because of an incident. Everyone is loving the vocals of Jubin Nautiyal and the chemistry between Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja. Check out the song below:

Also Read | DYK Priyanka Chopra Jonas Almost Played 'Umraao Jaan' Instead Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Fans are loving the comeback of Emraan Hashmi in a music video. The last music video Emraan Hashmi starred in was the 2016 chartbuster Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon which was sung by Armaan Malik. This Jubin Nautiyal's new song has been hailed as melodious by everyone. Check out some reactions of the audience to the song:

Also Read | Neena Gupta Shares New Pic Layered In Warm Clothes; Captions It 'Raat Akeli Hai'

On Instagram as well, everyone is praising the song. Many loved the performance of Yukti Thareja while several others were just excited to see Emraan. The video post regarding the song from actor Emraan Hashmi's official Instagram account has garnered over 2 lakh views and more than 87000 likes. Check out some of the reactions below:

Also Read | Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update Feb 17: Isha And Sanjana's Feud Over Arundhati

Yukti Thareja and Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye is also trending on Twitter. Everyone is really loving the melody of the song and the performance of Emraan Hashmi. Check out some of the tweets which praised the song below:

#LutGaye is so soulful and melodious. A beautiful love ballad feat @emraanhashmi in top form âœ¨@JubinNautiyal has got yet another winner!! @manojmuntashir - words penned by you always leave a mark. https://t.co/GvNDHtCRSk — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) February 17, 2021

Emraan!!!! The intensity in your eyes!!!! How can you speak with your eyes Emraan!!!!!!#LutGaye @emraanhashmi You are the best Emraan ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ #EmraanHashmi https://t.co/NaXZkLFyp4 — Samapti Roy (@RoySamapti) February 17, 2021

Oh my goodness

M screaming what a beautiful song ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜

Finally #LutGaye@emraanhashmihttps://t.co/bvKA722kAj — Riddhi (@ridz_e) February 17, 2021

Image Credits: @tseries Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.