Esha Deol Reveals She Took Hema Malini’s Permission For Bikini Scene In Dhoom

Esha Deol is widely known for her character in the 2004 movie Dhoom. However, Esha Deol has revealed that the movie might not have been as we know it now had she not had a conversation with her mother, Hema Malini. Esha Deol has shared that she had to take her mother’s permission when the filmmakers asked her to wear a bikini.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Esha Deol recalled the time when she was asked to wear a bikini for her role in Dhoom. She recalled asking the filmmakers to give her a day’s time to ask her mother’s permission for the same. Esha shared, “When I came home and asked her, I was very scared.”. She also added that she was taken aback by her mother’s reaction.

Esha commented that her mother had seen her wearing a bikini while they were on holiday because that is what they wear while swimming. She then recalled that Hema Malini’s reaction shocked her. Esha shared that Hema Malini said, “Ya wear, what is there in that. You wear it when you go out with your friends and you wear it on holidays, so wear.”. The veteran actress also asked Esha to make sure that the shot is taken nicely.

After getting the much-needed approval from Hema Malini, Esha Deol shared that she decided to go ahead with the film. The Kaal actress shared that she asked Aditya Chopra, the producer of Dhoom, to give her six months. She used the time to ‘look a certain way’ for the movie.

About Dhoom 4

As per the latest reports, the Dhoom series is all set to make a comeback with the fourth movie in the series. Recently, it was reported by Bollywood Hungama that John Abraham could return to the movie as the antagonist. A source revealed to the portal that John’s recent portrayal as a villain has impressed the audience and if he was to be a part of Dhoom 4 it will be no surprise. For the unversed, John Abraham was a part of the original 2004 movie, Dhoom.