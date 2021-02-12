Esha Gupta Is All Hearts For Beau Manuel On Latter's B'day; Shares Adorable Mirror Selfie

On February 11, 2021, Esha Gupta took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring herself and her beau Manuel Campos Guallar. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing in front of an elevator’s mirror. The duo flaunted their bright smiles while posing for the camera. While sharing the picture, Esha Gupta also wished Manuel. Take a look at the adorable picture below.

Esha Gupta shares a pic with beau Manuel Campos Guallar

Also read: Esha Gupta's Love For Her 'clingy Kids' Will Surely Melt The Hearts Of Her Fans; Check Out

In the picture, Esha can be seen wearing a black t-shirt with denim and a blue woollen jacket. One can see Esha Gupta's boyfriend Manuel donning a blue suit paired with a black coloured overcoat. Esha’s hair wavy hair is styled in a half updo and she can be seen wearing minimal makeup. Manuel held Esha by one hand while his other hand is in his trousers’ pocket. In the caption, Esha simply wrote, “Happy birthday” with a heart.

Also read: Esha Gupta Enjoys Being Sun-kissed At A Beach, Fans Call It 'hot'; See Post

As the picture was uploaded, many of her fans dropped lovely comments. A fan commented, “So beautiful looking” while another one wrote, “Awesome and best pic mam” with several red hearts and fire emojis. A netizen simply wished Manuel ‘happy birthday’ with several purple hearts. Another one wrote, “Superb”.

Also read: Esha Gupta Wishes 'role Model' & Mother On B'day, Calls Her 'kindest, Strongest Woman'

Esha Gupta confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar last year on social media. The Raaz 3 actor shared a picture with him, who is a Spain-based businessman. Moreover, Esha is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans with snippets from her personal and professional life. She recently soared the temperature on the internet by sharing yet another mirror selfie picture wearing a swimsuit.

In one of Esha Gupta's photos, she can be seen posing in front of a mirror. Wearing swimsuit, she posed in her room in front of an oval mirror. She kept her wet hair loose. In her caption, she simply dropped a leopard’s emoticon. Many of her fans complimented her beauty and dropped fire emoticons. Shaan Muttathil commented, “Omg” and dropped several fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Hay Garmi” with fire emojis. Another one wrote, “Damn so beautiful and hot” with a heart-eyed face emoji.

Image Source: Esha Gupta's Instagram

Also read: Mallika Sherawat Visits Dakshineswar Kali Temple In Kolkata, Shares Pic Offering Prayers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.