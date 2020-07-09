Salman Khan's Vanity Van Is Big, Luxurious And Expensive; See Pics

Salman Khan is one of the most established actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has won several accolades for his performance in several films. Salman Khan is also known to have an expensive lifestyle. Recently the pics of Salman Khan's vanity van came out and fans are going frenzy over the luxuries van. Take a look at his vanity van here.

Salman Khan's vanity van

The pictures of Salman Khan's vanity van were shared by the car modifier and manufacturer DC Design of India. In the post, one can see about ten different pictures of Salman's palace on wheels. In the first picture, fans can see a seat where Salman sits for his makeup and gets ready for delivering a good shot. A comfortable couch also can be seen in the back and there is also a large TV in the room. Next few pictures show the same place from different angles. In the fourth picture, fans can see a cozy bed accompanied by bright lights. A picture of the bathroom of the van can also be seen in the post. Take a look at the post.

Apart from this, the makers of this vanity van also shared the picture of how the bus looks from its exterior. The interior of this bus has a beige-and white contrast colouring and has a trendy design that makes the bus a literal palace on wheels. The vanity van also has several TVs and a music system. Adding to this fans can also see the walls that are adorned with Salman's own portraits.

On work Front

Salman Khan was last seen in the third instalment of the hit film franchise Dabangg. He reprised his role of Chulbul Pandey in the film. Along with him Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeep were seen in prominent roles. This year, Salman Khan will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. But the film was not completed due to the pandemic.

It was reported that the film will release after everything is back to normal. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. It was reported the Salman Khan is preparing for his role in Radhe. It was also reported that he is keeping his weight in check for the role. The same report also suggested that as soon as the lockdown ends Salman Khan will be shooting for the climax of the film.

