Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan Shares Video Where He Revealed That He "fears Death The Most"

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has certainly shocked the entire world. His fans have been extremely sad since the news broke out that he committed suicide. They have been sharing posts on their respective social media accounts as a tribute for the Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story star.

Similarly, a fan page has now uploaded a small video from one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s interviews. In the video, Sushant is seen having a conversation with an entertainment portal. During the interview, Sushant was asked about his fears. Sushant initially replied that he fears nothing, but he soon changed his answer to “Death”.

More about Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment located in Mumbai on June 14. According to the Police's primary investigation, Sushant Singh Rajput was fighting depression. He was diagnosed with clinical depression 5-6 months ago. Reportedly, Sushant was not taking his prescribed medicines.

Sushant Singh Rajput had entered the Bollywood with his 2013 Sports drama, Kai Po Che. He then displayed a constant growth in his acting career and was considered to be one of the most promising young actors of the film industry. The Mumbai police are currently investigating and trying to figure out the reason behind Sushant's decision to commit suicide.

Before the lockdown started, Shushant Singh Rajput was shooting for his upcoming film, Dil Bechara. It is an adaptation of a famous novel written by John Green, The Fault In Our Stars. This concept is not new because a Hollywood film has made its own adaptation with the same title of the book.

On July 9, 2018, the first look of the film was released and featured the back of the two leads sitting on the top a bus with an oxygen cylinder next to them. The two leading characters of the film are going to be played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi and the rest of the cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Milind Gunaji, Javed Jaffrey, and more. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is produced by Fox Star Studios. The film’s shoot initially started with the name, Kizie Aur Manny, and in February 2019 the title of the film was changed to Dil Bechara.

