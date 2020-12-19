Farah Khan Shares Cute Pictures Of Her Girls, See "all 3 Dressed Up" In Latest Post

It has been 12 years since Farah Khan became a mother to triplets. Farah Khan has two daughters and one son and they are all grown up now. Pictures of Farah Khan's children are quite popular on her Instagram. The filmmaker/ choreographer recently took to her Instagram account and posted a photo of her daughters and their pet who is also one of Farah Khan's girls. Check out the post here.

Farah Khan's girls are all dressed in her latest Insta post

Farah Khan's children Czar, Diva and Anya Kunder are quite popular already but there's one more daughter of Farah Khan Kunder who you don't know about. The Kunder family has a pet dog named smoochy, who Farah Khan considers as her daughter as well. The Happy New Year helmer recently took to her Instagram account and posted a photo of Anya, Diva and Smoochy.

The latest post on Farah Khan's Instagram promotes Alia Bhatt's new children's clothing line as well. In the picture, Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder's daughters can be seen all dressed up standing in their balcony posing with their pet. The post has two pictures, in the first photo, Anya and Diva are standing up straight while Smoochy is trying to jump on them. They can be seen wearing a short checkered cotton dress with a little bit of chicken work on the borders. Anya can be seen wearing the red dress with glittery ballerinas and Diva can be seen wearing a blue dress with all-white sneakers and a sling bag as well.

In the second photo, the background of the picture is also a combination of the same colours, Blue and Red. In this photo, The siblings can be seen sitting on a bright red coloured couch and posing while looking at the camera. In this picture, Smoochy can be seen sitting in the centre while Anya hugs her and Diva also poses extending her hand towards Smoochy. Farah Khan captioned the photo writing, that all 3 of her girls are dressed up but apparently they don't have anywhere to go. "My girls.. all 3.. All dressed up.. Nowhere to go!" She then added that the outfits they are wearing are by 'Ed- a- mamma' which a brand that was launched by Alia Bhatt recently. She tagged Alia Bhatt and Ed- a- mamma page in her caption as well as her photo.

IMAGE CREDITS: @FARAHKHANKUNDER IG

