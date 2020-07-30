Farah Khan Jokes About Being The First 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Host Who Was Scared Herself

The first mini-series of Colors TV's superhit reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, titled Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India will be shot entirely in India. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the first time that the makers of the show have decided to shoot the entire season in Mumbai instead of a foreign location. However, since filmmaker Rohit Shetty could not make it to host a couple of episodes, he requested colleague and filmmaker-friend Farah Khan to host the show in his place. Khan readily agreed to do so, considering how big a fan she is of reality shows.

Farah Khan spills the beans about 'KKK - Made In India'

In a recent interaction with a leading daily, Farah Khan spilled the beans about her experience of being on the sets of the reality TV show. Khan revealed that the channel had before-hand informed her about the protocols that will be required to follow during all the stunts. She shared how she was told to not feel sorry for the contestants and ask them to abort the task as she knew most of them. The 55-year-old also joked about being the first host who was actually scared as she had a nail-biting experience during the shoot of several out-door stunts.

The contestants for this special 'Made In India' season include Ritivik Dhanjani, Nia Sharma, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Jasmine Bhasin and Karan Wahi. These popular celebrities of the telly world will be seen tackling their fears for this 8 episode-long mini-series, being shot entirely in Mumbai, India. During her interview with the daily, she also admitted that she never saw herself doing something like this. But, the director-choreographer added saying since she's the only director who has had a lot of action sequels in her films and being a reality show junkie herself, she readily agreed to come on board when her filmmaker-friend Rohit Shetty asked her to.

Furthermore, Farah Khan also jokingly said that unlike Shetty, who performs all the stunts before the contestants, she was the funny host who kept the contestants' spirits high. Khan is currently in isolation as she finished her portion of the shoot, revealed the filmmaker herself. She also said that she'll only venture out after she gets herself tested.

