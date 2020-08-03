Farah Khan Shares Sweet Picture Of Her Triplets On Raksha Bandhan; See Post

Ace filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder shared an adorable picture of her triplets while extending Raksha Bandhan wishes. Farah shared the pictures of her three children Anya, Czar, and Diva Kunder on Instagram while explaining the importance of having a sister. In the Instagram post, the two sisters, Anya and Diva can be seen hugging their brother Czar while flaunting the homemade rakhis. In the caption, the Happy New Year director wrote that no matter how much a brother tries, but he cannot get rid of their sisters who are their best friends.

Bollywood stars pour in love on Farah Khan's post

As soon as Farah shared the picture, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was the first one to leave a comment and poured in her love for the three children. Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey also shared her love for the post with several heart-shaped emoticons. Abhishek Bachchan’s sister Shweta Bachchan commented “lovely” for the beautiful picture. Actress Patralekhaa was also mesmerized by the picture of Farah's children and showered her love on the post. Actress Amrita Rao also showed her love towards the post and wrote, “The cutest.”

Apart from this, Farah Khan shared several throwback Rakhi pictures on her Instagram story where she can be seen tying Rakhi to brother Sajid Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Rohit Shetty, and Sajid Nadiadwala. In the first picture, Farah can be seen tying Rakhi to Sajid while posing with the gist she received from him. In the second picture, she can be seen striking a cool pose with Mukesh Chhabra. In the third which seems to be from an award show, Farah is seen striking a funny pose with Rohit Shetty.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Farah Khan is seen hosting the first mini-series of Colors TV's superhit reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made In India which is shot extensively in India. In a recent interaction with a leading daily, Farah Khan spilled the beans about her experience of being on the sets of the reality TV show. Khan revealed that the channel had before-hand informed her about the protocols that will be required to follow during all the stunts. She shared how she was told to not feel sorry for the contestants and ask them to abort the task as she knew most of them. The 55-year-old also joked about being the first host who was actually scared as she had a nail-biting experience during the shoot of several out-door stunts.

(Image credit: Farah Khan/ Instagram)

