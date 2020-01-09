Farah Khan Kunder's Special Appearances In Bollywood Films As An Actor

Farah Khan Kunder might not be an actor but she is a very popular face and a renowned name in the industry. Farah is a director and a choreographer. However, the ace director was also seen in Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi and has given special appearances in many other movies.

Here are some of the films she made a special appearance in.

Films in which Farah Khan Kunder made a special appearance

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was Farah Khan’s debut movie as an actor. She did not play a lead in the film but made a special cameo appearance as one of the audiences of the Neelam Show’. The film was a blockbuster starring Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan. In the video clip, she can bee seen at 1.55-56 min

Om Shanti Om

Farah Khan Kunder’s second film as a director was Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan. He played a double role in the film opposite Deepika Padukone. Farah made a special appearance in the film in a scene when, Om Prakash asks her if she is the director of the film, to which she replies yes.

Student of the Year

Karan Johar’s blockbuster film with debutant’s Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan was another film Farah made a special appearance in. The film revolved around the trophy of the Student of the Year and in one of the competitions, a dance competition, Farah Khan Kunder was seen as one of the judges of the competition.

Joker

Joker was a film written and directed by Farah Khan Kunder’s husband Shirish Kunder. She made her cameo in the film as Farah Khan Kunder herself. The film starred Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

Devi

Apart from Hindi films, Farah Khan Kunder made a guest appearance in a Tamil comedy-horror film, Devi. She made a cameo appearance as Farah Khan Kunder herself, in the film which was later remade in other regional languages.

