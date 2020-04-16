Farah Khan Tries To Bring 'normalcy' By Dressing Up Kids In Uniforms For Online Classes

The Coronavirus outbreak has led to closure of all the schools, colleges and offices in India. The national lockdown implemented by the Government of India has confined everyone to stay at home. Recently, Indian filmmaker Farah Khan shared a picture on her Instagram handle showcasing how her family is trying to practice ‘normalcy’ in these tough times.

Farah Khan shared a picture of her three kids striking a pose in their school uniforms with a laptop in their hands. Explaining why Farah Khan's children are seen wearing school uniforms amid Coronavirus lockdown, she informed that the kids are trying to practice a level of normalcy in their lives by wearing uniforms for online classes. She wrote, “Some level of normalcy.. kids wear their school uniforms n then go to their rooms for an online school. #thankyouteachers” (sic).

Also Read| COVID-19: Farah Khan's son has lockdown blues while daughter sells sketches to raise funds

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Farah Khan's daughter Anya has taken an initiative to help street animals by raising funds for them. Farah's daughter has been making animal sketches by order and helping the animals by the funding received. She is also supported by other animal activists and the celebrity fraternity as they order sketches from her. Farah shared several pictures and videos of Anya making sketches. The director is also raising awareness among her fans to help stray dogs and animals amid this lockdown and do not abandon them. Farah Khan's son has also created a rap song based on the conditions of the pandemic which the filmmaker shared her on her story.

Also Read| COVID-19: Farah Khan's daughter raises Rs 70,000 to feed homeless, stray animals

Also Read| Farah Khan's son Czar spreads positivity amid pandemic with his new rap song; Celebs react

Also Read| Abhishek Bachchan pulls Farah Khan's leg, asks her to upload workout video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.