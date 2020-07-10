Farah Khan Choreographed Dil Bechara's Title Track Free Of Cost For Sushant & Mukesh? Read

The upcoming movie, Dil Bechara has been grabbing the headlines ever since its trailer released on July 6, 2020. Earlier today, the Dil Bechara title track was released online. Director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that Farah Khan had choreographed the title track free of cost. Here's more on this.

Farah Khan choreographed Dil Bechara title track free of cost?

Dil Bechara director, Mukesh Chhabra posted the title track on his Instagram to announce its release. In the caption, he noted down the entire conversation with choreographer Farah Khan revealing that she had not charged a single penny for the film. According to the caption, Farah had liked the song very much when she heard it. She also suggested they do it one take saying Sushant Singh Rajput will "pull it off really well".

Mukesh Chhabra then asked Farah Khan how much will she charge for the choreography. To this, the latter replied, "u pagal hai kya Mukesh? It's your first film, it'll be a blessing from me, tu bhai hai mera, shut up and tell your Producers that I am doing it for you and Sushant (Are you mad? It's your first film, it'll be a blessing from me, you are my brother, shut up and tell your Producers that I am doing it for you and Sushant)". The caption continued, "And just like that, Bollywood's best Choreographer made #DilBechara's title track happen and how". Take a look:

In an interview with a daily portal, Dil Bechara director, Mukesh Chhabra opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput's meticulous dancing skills. He said that Bollywood choreographer, Farah Khan had worked on the title track and rehearsed with Sushant for the only day. Then the next day the actor filmed the entire song in only one take and in half a day.

Mukesh Chhabra also said that Sushant Singh Rajput was a very good dancer. He also made the dance sequence look very "effortless". The Dil Bechara title tracked released today and has already gained popularity on the internet.

Watch Dil Bechara title track here:

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence in the early morning by his domestic help. His last rites were carried out at Vile Parle crematorium.

In other news, Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The movie also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead with Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, and Saif Ali Khan in supporting roles. The trailer of the movie broke records becoming the "most-liked video online".

