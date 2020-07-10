Last Updated:

Sonu Sood Is 'proud Of Saviour' Farah Khan For Ensuring Safe Menstrual Hygiene For Women

Sood Sood called Farah Khan a 'Saviour' as she helped an NGO reach out to 3000 underprivileged women and ensured them menstrual hygiene amid the lockdown

Written By
Kashyap Vora
Sonu Sood

Deemed as the Messiah of migrants, Sonu Sood has been at the forefront to help hundreds and thousands of migrant workers and labourers reach their hometown during the COVID-19 lockdown. The Simmba actor recently praised his Happy New Year director, Farah Khan for being the 'saviour' of many amid lockdown. Khan helped an NGO reach out to 3000 underprivileged women by ensuring them menstrual hygiene and Sood is 'proud' of his filmmaker friend. 

Also Read | 'She Will Be Back On Her Foot Very Soon': Sonu Sood Supports Budding Athlete Amritpal Kaur

Sonu Sood calls Farah Khan a 'saviour of many'

While Sonu Sood quite often makes headlines for his remarkable contribution to the migrant crisis during COVID-19 pandemic, his director friend Farah Khan seems to have drawn inspiration from him. She helped an NGO, Samarpan reach out to 3000 underprivileged women and ensured them safe menstrual hygiene during such unprecedented times. Thus, the organisation took to their Twitter handle and thanked the Om Shanti Om director for her contribution as they wrote, "A big thanks to @TheFarahKhan for helping us reach out to 3000 underprivileged women and ensuring them safe #menstrualhygiene during the #lockdown."

Also Read | Sonu Sood Puts On Besuited Avatar; Sonal Chauhan Compares Him With Al Pacino's 'Godfather'

Check out the tweet below:

Later, Farah Khan retweeted the organization's post and thanked the Dabangg actor for his additional support by writing, "I, in turn, would like to thank Sonu Sood for providing additional support... God bless". Soon after Khan shared her tweet, a grateful Sonu Sood replied to Khan's tweet and wrote, "Farahhhhh...You have been a saviour for many during this pandemic. So proud of you.. always". Have a look:

Also Read | Kapil Sharma And 'TKSS' Team To Resume Shoot By Mid-July With Sonu Sood As First Guest?

Apart from providing food to the needy and facilitating his hotel in Mumbai for healthcare workers, Sonu Sood has been tirelessly working towards the well-being to the underprivileged and helping migrants with transportation facilities right from arranging buses to flights during the COVID-19 crisis. The actor's active participation towards the well-being of millions has been lauded by the entire country on social media.

Twitterati also demanded a Bharat Ratna Award for Sood for his relentless services during the on-going pandemic. A lot of people have been paying their tribute to Sood with fan art on social media to express their gratefulness and salute his social work.

Check out some of the fan art below:

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Says Sonu Sood Has Helped People Realise That Actors Are Good-hearted People

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all