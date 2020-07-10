Sonu Sood Is 'proud Of Saviour' Farah Khan For Ensuring Safe Menstrual Hygiene For Women

Deemed as the Messiah of migrants, Sonu Sood has been at the forefront to help hundreds and thousands of migrant workers and labourers reach their hometown during the COVID-19 lockdown. The Simmba actor recently praised his Happy New Year director, Farah Khan for being the 'saviour' of many amid lockdown. Khan helped an NGO reach out to 3000 underprivileged women by ensuring them menstrual hygiene and Sood is 'proud' of his filmmaker friend.

Sonu Sood calls Farah Khan a 'saviour of many'

While Sonu Sood quite often makes headlines for his remarkable contribution to the migrant crisis during COVID-19 pandemic, his director friend Farah Khan seems to have drawn inspiration from him. She helped an NGO, Samarpan reach out to 3000 underprivileged women and ensured them safe menstrual hygiene during such unprecedented times. Thus, the organisation took to their Twitter handle and thanked the Om Shanti Om director for her contribution as they wrote, "A big thanks to @TheFarahKhan for helping us reach out to 3000 underprivileged women and ensuring them safe #menstrualhygiene during the #lockdown."

Check out the tweet below:

A big thanks to @TheFarahKhan for helping us reach out to 3000 underprivileged women and ensuring them safe #menstrualhygiene during the #lockdown. pic.twitter.com/0RLC0AUWdd — SAMARPAN (@samarpannorg) July 8, 2020

Later, Farah Khan retweeted the organization's post and thanked the Dabangg actor for his additional support by writing, "I, in turn, would like to thank Sonu Sood for providing additional support... God bless". Soon after Khan shared her tweet, a grateful Sonu Sood replied to Khan's tweet and wrote, "Farahhhhh...You have been a saviour for many during this pandemic. So proud of you.. always". Have a look:

Farahhhhh...You have been a saviour for many during this pandemic. So proud of you.. always😍 https://t.co/VnMehZ4Q6K — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 10, 2020

Apart from providing food to the needy and facilitating his hotel in Mumbai for healthcare workers, Sonu Sood has been tirelessly working towards the well-being to the underprivileged and helping migrants with transportation facilities right from arranging buses to flights during the COVID-19 crisis. The actor's active participation towards the well-being of millions has been lauded by the entire country on social media.

Twitterati also demanded a Bharat Ratna Award for Sood for his relentless services during the on-going pandemic. A lot of people have been paying their tribute to Sood with fan art on social media to express their gratefulness and salute his social work.

Check out some of the fan art below:

This sketch made my day ❣️Now I wanna meet this amazing artist in person ❣️ https://t.co/bpfbIrzKUl — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 9, 2020

You are too kind dear 🙏 Why wait for the next birth bro.. let’s start the good work from today ❤️ keep giving as someone out there needs you ❣️ https://t.co/FFTF75jvf5 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 24, 2020

@SonuSood

A portrait rendered with 432 Rubik's cube

A tribute to the legend who stood by Indians in the difficult time of pandemic

Making video - https://t.co/uJf42O0PqU

Love from Odisha pic.twitter.com/2A8isdUdDq — sumeet dwibedy (@cubermastersd) June 18, 2020

This is so beautiful.. once everything settles. Come to mumbai with this art and be my guest ❣️ https://t.co/menZznTXgn — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 19, 2020

I can’t thank u enough for such a beautiful gesture. All I can say is ..give me an opportunity to host you for a lunch. Come to mumbai when everything settles down 👍Lots of love shaurya❣️ https://t.co/3ii8L6QPQC — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 16, 2020

