Fardeen Khan Birthday Special - Popular Songs Of The Actor Every Fan Must Listen To

Fardeen Khan celebrates his birthday today, March 8. The actor, who made his debut in 1998 and also won an award for it, has been on a sabbatical from acting since 2010. Recently, he was spotted outside a director's office, giving rise to a lot of speculations regarding his comeback. On the occasion of Fardeen Khan's birthday, here is a look at a few songs that featured him.

Fardeen Khan's songs to listen to

1.Pehli Baar Dil Yun

This romantic song is from the movie Pehli Baar Dil Yun, featuring Reema Sen. The singers of the song are Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. In the movie, Fardeen Khan plays the role of Rishi Oberoi who falls in love with a middle-class woman. The video has over 49 million views on YouTube.

2.Hua Salaam Dil Ka

The song is from the movie Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein.The singers of this song are Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. In this movie, Fardeen Khan plays the role of Abhay whose family is against his relationship with Mangala. The movie is based on William Shakespeare's novel Romeo Juliet.

3.Do Pyar Karne Wale

This song is from the movie Jungle, also featuring Urmila Matondkar. The singers of this song are Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan. The movie received positive reviews and was declared a hit.

4.Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

This song is from the movie of the same name. The singers of this song are Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. The movie features Urmilla Matondkar as Fardeen Khan's obsessed lover. The movie was a remake of the English movie Fatal Attraction.

5.Maine Jisko Chaaha

This song is from the movie Fida and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan. The singers of this song are Sonu Nigam & Alisha Chinai. Fida is a thriller movie that released in 2004 and also starred Shahid Kapoor.

6.Kitne Door Kitne Paas

The song is from the movie of the same name. The singers of this song are Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The movie features Fardeen Khan and Amrita Arora in lead roles.

7.Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re

The song is from the movie Heyy Babyy which also features Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. The movie is about 3 bachelors who one day find a baby outside their doorstep.

8.Heyy Babyy

The song is the title song of the movie with the same name. The song features many actresses from Bollywood who made special appearances in the song. The singers of the song are Loy Mendonsa, Neeraj Shridhar, Pervez Quadri and Raman Mahadevan.

9.Tadap Tadap Tadap Ho Tum

The song is from the movie Darling and also features Esha Deol. The singers of the song are Himesh Reshammiya and Tulsi Kumar.

10.Ishq Mein

This song is from the movie No Entry and also features Celina Jetly. The singers of this song are KK and Alisha Chinai. The movie had an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly.

