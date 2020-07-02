Farhan Akhtar Does Not Find Iconic Film 'Sholay' Appealing Due To THIS Reason

Farhan Akhtar has been in Bollywood for a long time and has received immense popularity along with a massive fan following. Recently, we stumbled upon an interesting trivia about the Dil Dhadakne Do actor. Reportedly, the actor/director does not find the film Sholay appealing, and here is the reason-

Farhan Akhtar has reportedly watched the iconic film, Sholay, around 50 times but he doesn’t find the flick perfect. According to an interview with a news portal, Farhan believes that Amitabh Bachchan’s Deewar is a much stronger film than Sholay. He also has some opinions about his work and stated that he is a better actor than a director. Farhan Akhtar finds his inspiration in the Hollywood legend, Robert Di Nero.

Some other facts that he revealed in the interview are that he hates to watch the same kind of performance over and over again. He believes that an actor must keep on challenging himself to stay in the long run in the acting field. As he is also a filmmaker, he believes in mixing genres and a film must be entertaining. According to him, an entertaining film is not just to the one that makes the audience laugh, but also enthral them with drama, fun or comedy. Farhan Akhtar also added to it and said that there should be a sense of variety in storytelling and performance, too.

About the film, Sholay-

The iconic film Sholay has completed its 40 years of release in Bollywood. The film gives some very significant lessons of friendship, love and being faithful. Sholay features an ensemble cast of the popular actors of ‘70s - Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan. The film has achieved cult status over the years and is one of the well-known films of Bollywood.

Upcoming work of Farhan Akhtar-

The ‘Rock On’ actor also has an upcoming movie named, Toofan. Farhan Akthar’s upcoming movie ‘Toofan’ was supposed to release in 2020; but, the release date has been postponed due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the lockdown. He will also be producing a film named, Sharmaji Namkeen, which will be reportedly directed by Hitesh Bhatia.

