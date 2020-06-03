Farhan Akhtar's 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag': Here Are Reasons To Watch His First Biopic Film

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar played the lead role of Milkha Singh in the film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The movie was a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial. The plot of the biopic revolved around the life of the Indian athlete Milkha Singh and his struggles in life. The actor was critically acclaimed and also praised for portraying the role of Milkha Singh in the movie. The sports biopic was reportedly made with a budget of ₹410 million, and it earned around ₹2.1 billion at the box office. Take a look at the reasons and exciting things that prove why one should watch this movie.

Reasons to watch Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

The movie has a collection of many incredible tracks which received various awards and nominations.

Sonam Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar’s chemistry was majorly loved by the actors’ fans. Their performance was even applauded by critics and audiences alike.

It is said that Divya Dutta’s character as Isri Kaur was loved by many and she received various awards for Best Supporting actor.

The movie showcased picturesque locations in Punjab, Delhi, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Rome, where some of the movie scenes were shot.

Farhan Akhtar has acted in many movies across genres. This movie was his very first biopic and his first project as an athlete.

Milkha Singh’s love story, which remained shrouded in mystery till date, can be one of the reasons to watch the film. The movie gives us an insight into his love life.

The second half of the film which focused on Milkha’s unbridled passion for sports and his sheer hard work impressed many.

Young Milkha (played by Jabtej Singh) and Farhan Akhtar were a delight to the eyes as their performances were clean and relatable.

Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra is a known director who enjoys a dedicated fan following for his amazing movie-making skills. The director has been responsible for projects like Rang De Basanti and thus many fans had high expectations from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag reportedly grossed ₹2.1 billion ($29 million) worldwide and became the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2013.

