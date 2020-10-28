Caitlyn Jenner's Net Worth: Check Out How Well-off 'I Am Cait' & 'KUWTK' Star Is

Caitlyn Jenner, an Olympic Gold Medalist and American television personality, was a former Olympic Gold Medal-winning decathlete. Her name was Bruce Jenner. Since 2007, she has appeared on the reality television series titled Keeping Up with the Kardashians with Kris, Kendall, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob. Here's a look at Caitlyn Jenner's net worth.

Caitlyn Jenner's net worth

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Caitlyn Jenner's net worth is Rs 750 crore ($100 million). The same report added that Caitlyn Marie Jenner was born as William Bruce Jenner in Mount Kisco, New York. Jenner grappled with dyslexia but earned a football scholarship to attend Graceland College. However, she was forced togive up playing due to a knee injury. She finished in fifth place at the Drake Relays decathlon in Des Moines, IA, stated the report.

As per The Guardian, in 2015, just 10 days after Jenner filed a formal request to change her name and gender, a Los Angeles judge granted her petition. The former Olympic decathlete was named- Caitlyn Marie Jenner, replacing her birth name, William Bruce Jenner. In 2017, she released her memoir- The Secrets of My Life, which chronicles her life as Bruce and her brave transition into womanhood. She is at the forefront of supporting the transgender community.

On October 27, Caitlyn took to Instagram and gave a peek into her transition journey in 2015 with her reality series I Am Cait. She reunited with some of her co-stars in her new YouTube video. The 70-year-old invited Candis Cayne, Ella Giselle and Chandi Moore to her house and reminisced the memories they made while filming the series.

In the video, Caitlyn sported a leopard print dress with a plunging neckline. More so, she left her hair naturally open. She expressed excitement to chit- chat with her co-stars after a good long gap of five years. 'Your YouTube video was so amazing, love you so much!' read a comment on the post.

