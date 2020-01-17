'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To 'Gulabi Gang'; Here Are Bollywood Films With Female Gangsters

Bollywood films directly or indirectly have a large impact on the audience. Across numerous genres, films have narrated many fictional and non-fictional stories. Love angles have often attracted the audience. The characters like Basanti, Leela, and Geet among others has mesmerised the audience with their beauty. But very few films have experimented and delivered strong female characters. Among it, a few directors have highlighted female gangsters in their film.

Recently, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali unveiled the first look of Alia Bhatt for his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The audience and fans are loving and praising the upcoming film. The possible reason for it could be that the concept of the film is a bit different than the mainstream films. Gangubai Kathiawadi will unfold the life of a Gujarati woman, who was a brothel owner.

Reportedly, Gangubai Kathiawadi's basic plotline is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, a few films from Bollywood are listed out, which feature a female gangster. Check out the list below:

READ | Alia Bhatt Will Not Be Doing THIS In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Next 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Fukrey Series

Both the instalments of Fukrey series are loved and appreciated by the audience and the critics for its concept and performances of the lead cast. Richa Chadha, who played Bholi Punjaban in the film, bagged appreciation for her acting skills. It is speculated that her character is inspired by a woman name Sonu Punjaban, who used to run a sex racket.

READ | Gangubai Kathiawadi First Look: Alia Bhatt As The Mafia Queen Will Leave You Tongue-tied

Haseena Parkar

Haseena Parkar, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, stars Shradhha Kapoor in the lead role. The film released in 2017 is based on terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar. The film narrates the story of Haseena, from being an innocent bride to turning into the Godmother of Nagpada.

READ | Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Look Gets All Love From Mahesh Bhatt And Soni Razdan

Gulabi Gang

Gulabi Gang, released in 2014, features Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla in the lead role. The film is about a group of women, who fought against social injustice and created a sanctuary for abused women while battling a crooked politician. Madhuri Dixit is seen playing the leader of the group. There are many scenes that show women killing and dominating men in the film.

READ | Will Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor Make A Cameo In Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

(*Cover Picture Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram*)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.