Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Pays Unique Homage To Rishi Kapoor, Asks Others To Join His Tribute

The film fraternity all over the nation has been mourning the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who breathed his last earlier on Thursday morning. He had been battling with cancer since 2018 and passed away on Thursday morning after being rushed to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai late on Wednesday night. Bollywood celebs have been eulogising the actor on social media and paying their heartfelt tributes to the evergreen actor.

Popular Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has paid homage to the iconic actor in a unique way as he tagged some popular Bollywood directors and actors through the tweet and asked them to extend their tributes too. He suggested that they should all raise a toast to 'Chintuji' with a drink in the evening from their homes as they could not bid him farewell in person.

Guys please feel free to tag all those I haven’t. We can’t be there to bid him farewell, let’s do it from our homes. https://t.co/ldBxT4199g — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) April 30, 2020

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday. About 24 people attended the late actor's funeral after being sanctioned by the police. His near and dear ones, including wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir, and stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan were present during the rituals.

The family had released a statement on the demise earlier in the day.

