'Footfairy' Starring Gulshan Devaiah & Sagarika Ghatge To Air On TV In October?

Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge starrer Footfairy is all set to become the first film to air directly on TV during the pandemic, before moving to a digital platform. According to a brief report, published by Mid-day, the film will air on &Pictures on October 24, and a week later it will start streaming online. While stating a reason for taking a direct TV release, the report asserted that since the reach of TV is substantially higher than that of OTT platforms in India, the makers were certain about having a television premiere.

Sagarika Ghatge & Gulshan Devaiah's Footfairy to air on October 24?

Adding further, the report also mentioned that the makers believe the medium will help them grab more eyeballs. In a move to increase the film's shelf life, it has been also speculated that the rights of the psychological thriller has been acquired by Netflix for a subsequent digital release. On the other side, in a statement, actor Gulshan Devaiah said that Footfairy had him going right from the start and kept him hooked till the end.

READ | Gulshan Devaiah And Sagarika Ghatge's TV Film 'Footfairy' To Release In October

Talking further, Gulshan also asserted that the team spent about 2 months in researching and preparing for the role, to ensure the nuances were right. Sharing his experience of working with the director Kanish Varma, Gulshan added that it was "an absolute rollercoaster". Sharing his thought on taking a TV release, Gulshan elaborated that it will be great to take their film to a wide audience.

READ | Sagarika Ghatge Khan Shares 'major Throwback' Pic, Says 'Who Knew What 2020 Had In Store'

Meanwhile, Sagarika Ghatge explained that psychological thrillers have always fascinated her because of its immersive experience. She added that the viewer tries to solve the mystery himself, and that makes him feel a part of the process. Ghatge asserted that with a gripping narrative, Footfairy delivers the perfect amount of thrill, mystery, and intrigue that will surely keep one at the edge of their seats. Interestingly, the upcoming flick is set against the backdrop of Mumbai. The film will be a cat and mouse chase between a CBI officer and a mysterious serial killer with an absurd fetish.

READ | 'Emma Fielding Mysteries' Cast: List Of Actors And Roles They Play In The Mystery-thriller

READ | Sagarika Ghatge Khan Looks Gorgeous In A Selfie, Thanks Pankhuri Sharma For Wardrobe

(With Inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.