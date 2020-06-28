Kareena-Shahid, John-Bipasha: B-town Couples Who Split After Being Co-stars In Films

Bollywood has had some hit on-screen pairs who have weaved magic on the celluloid time and again. But their chemistry also reflected off-camera too as they enticed their fans with their mushy romance off-screen too. But somehow their romance was short-lived as these pairs soon called it quits. But that does not take away the impressive work that these pairs have done together on-screen. Their chemistry often led fans wishing that they got their 'happily ever after' off-screen too. Here are some pairs in Bollywood who parted ways but not before starring in many films together.

Bollywood couples who split after starring in many films together

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

Kareena and Shahid were touted to be one of the most loved pairs in the tinsel town. The two were also in a relationship for almost five years. During this time, the pair were not only vocal about their relationship but had also gone on to star in several movies together.

The two were seen in movies like Jab We Met, 36 China Town, Fida, and Chup Chup Ke. The fans of the duo were disappointed when they split up during the making of their movie Jab We Met. The two also starred in the 2016 movie Udta Punjab but did not have any scenes together.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon

Akshay and Raveena are yet another pair who went on to star in many films together. But the two had also begun their off-screen romance which was very much visible on-screen too. After being together for three years, the couple, however, parted ways for which Raveena allegedly blamed Akshay's 'philandering' nature.

But the couple starred in several films together before calling it quits. Some of them were Mohra, Barood, and Daava. Not to forget, the two shared a sizzling chemistry in the cult song Tip Tip Barsa Pani from their film Mohra. Reportedly, the movie, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi was their last movie together.

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu

They were undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most adored couples. John and Bipasha were also extremely vocal about their relationship in front of the media glare. But much to the disappointment of their fans, the two went on to split after dating for almost 9 years in the year 2011 due to reportedly irreconcilable differences. The two went on to do several films together namely Jism, Madhoshi, No Smoking, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, and many others.

