FRIENDS Fans Decode Phoebe’s Passport Plot Hole After Trip To Barbados With Ross

After almost two decades of airing and reruns, fans of the popular sitcom FRIENDS have now found a plot hole in one character’s storyline. Phoebe, essayed by Lisa Kudrow, is seen sulking about not having a passport in season seven. However, two seasons later she goes on a trip to Barbados with Ross. The plot hole was a matter of discussion on platforms like Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram amongst the sitcom’s cult fandom.

FRIENDS plot hole decoded

Several years later, long after the show went off air fans continue to stream the show on OTT platforms. Fans continue to discuss the right explanation for season seven, FRIENDS' Pheobe Buffay's act of not going behind the love of her life. The incident happens when her long-time on and off lover David essayed by Hank Azaria is about to leave for Minsk when he gets a research call. He is seen leaving for Minsk without Phoebe. After he leaves she exclaims, “The only guy I’ve ever been crazy about has gone to Minsk and I may never see him again.” However, Joey suggests that she can meet him in Belarus. To this, she answers, “Oh right, like they’re going to let me have a passport…"

However, within two seasons she goes on a trip to Barbados with Ross for a palaeontology convention. This raised several alarms with the devoted viewers of the show. Some took to Reddit and wrote, “If David said in season 7 “come with me”, and Phoebe said “I can’t, don't have a passport/can't leave my friends”, it would only take like 10 seconds. But I just don't understand the whole “he is the love of my life but not gonna do anything” attitude.”

Another fan countered by saying good point, "I guess despite her insistence that he was the love of her life, perhaps deep down, he really wasn't. Or if nothing else, she couldn't/wouldn't commit to moving away for him (or anyone), regardless of how she felt.”

In the sitcom, FRIENDS' Pheobe Buffay does not marry or end up with David but settles with Mike instead, the role essayed by Paul Rudd. He proposes her and they eventually get their “happily ever after.” Paul Rudd was also a guest actor on the show who appeared only when Phoebe’s focus was on the emotional side of herself apart from the natural story. He recently accepted to ‘being a prop’ on the show in an interview with a news publication.

Another Reddit user simply brought an answer to the whole plot hole and wrote, “The boring meta answer is that she's a main character on the show, and they weren't about to write her out. In-universe, it's a job opportunity for him, in a research facility. FRIENDS' Pheobe Buffay going with him probably isn't all that feasible (even without taking into account the retcon that implies legal troubles). And even if she is something of a free spirit, and was actually able to go, that doesn't necessarily mean that she'd want to, especially for someone she's basically just met.” Referring to leaving the set to a foreign country as there is scope for such scenes in the plot.

Here is a snip of FRIENDS plot hole discussion on Reddit-

