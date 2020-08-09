FRIENDS Quiz: Can You Guess These Seasons Based On The Scene From The Show?

Friends is a superhit American sitcom that was helmed by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The plot of Friends follows the personal and professional lives of six people living in Manhattan. The show contains 10 seasons which were released between 1994 to 2004. Friends featured an ensemble cast starring Jennifer Anniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. The show aired 25 years ago but it's fans still binge-watch the show now as well. Here is a FRIENDS quiz where there are some pictures from various episodes of the show. Guess the season from the scene of the episode.

Guess the FRIENDS season

1. In this season, Ross gets married for the second time after Carol, but not to Rachel. While at the altar, Ross mistakes his bride's name and calls Rachel's name instead.

Image courtesy: diehardfriendsfans Instagram

2. In this season, Ross comes back home with his new girlfriend from China named Julie. Ross finds out that Rachel knows about his unrequited love for her and wants to reciprocate the same, but at the moment Ross is still in a relationship with Julie.

Image courtesy: diehardfriendsfans Instagram

3. In this season, Rachel enters the lives of the five friends while wearing her wedding dress in the Central Perk cafe and starts her journey as an independent woman. She becomes Monica's roommate.

Image courtesy: diehardfriendsfans Instagram

4. In this season, Rachel is revealed to be pregnant with Ross's child and gives birth to a daughter named Emma at the middle of the season. In the same season, Jennifer Aniston's (Rachel) then-husband Brad Pitt also gives a special appearance in one episode.

Image courtesy: diehardfriendsfans Instagram

5. This season gave rise to the iconic dialogue between Ross and Rachel that goes like "We were on a break." Eventually, both of them break up in the season.

Image courtesy: diehardfriendsfans Instagram

6. In this season, Chandler and Monica start dating. Ross even gets married to Rachel at the end of the season in Vegas when they are drunk. Phoebe gives birth to her brother's triplets in the season as well.

Image courtesy: A still from the FRIENDS episode

7. Rachel's sister Amy is introduced in this season. The role is played by Christina Applegate who comes to Rachel to learn to be independent but fails miserably after giving Emma an ear-piercing without asking Rachel or Ross.

Image courtesy: diehardfriendsfans Instagram

8. Monica and Chandler get married in this season. Denise Richards does a special episode in this season playing the role of Monica and Ross's attractive cousin.

Image courtesy: diehardfriendsfans Instagram

9. This is the season where Monica and Chandler decide to move to their country house outside the city. While Ross and Rachel reconcile for the final time.

Image courtesy: A still from FRIENDS episode

10. Monica proposes to Chandler in this season. Ross starts dating his student named Elizabeth while Rachel starts dating Elizabeth's father, Paul which is portrayed by Bruce Willis.

Image courtesy: A still from the FRIENDS episode

Answers to the FRIENDS trivia quiz

1. Season 4 (Image from Episode 24)

2. Season 2 (Image from Episode 7)

3. Season 1 (Image from Episode 1)

4. Season 8 (Image from Episode 4)

5. Season 3 (Image from Episode 15)

6. Season 5 (Image from Episode 24)

7. Season 9 (Image from Episode 23)

8. Season 7 (Image from Episode 6)

9. Season 10 (Image from Episode 17)

10. Season 6 (Image from Episode 15)

Promo Image courtesy: A still from FRIENDS series

