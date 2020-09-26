Entertainment Recap | Sept 26: Deepika At NCB Office, Prateik Takes COVID Test & More

From Deepika Padukone's drug chats to Shraddha Kapoor denying consuming drugs at the NCB office, take a look at the latest entertainment news for today on September 26. There have been a lot of developments with respect to the ongoing Bollywood-drug link probe. Read on for details.

Deepika Padukone Accepts Drug Chats

According to Republic TV sources, Deepika Padukone admitted about the chats related to drugs with her manager Karishma Prakash, during their questioning by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday. However, there were some unsatisfactory answers by Deepika, which is why both of them will be summoned again for further questioning. Both of them were confronted about the party at 'Koko'.

Shraddha Kapoor Denies Consuming Drugs

In the latest development in the Bollywood-drug probe, NCB sources have informed Republic Media Network that Shraddha Kapoor has admitted chatting with Sushant's former talent manager Jaya Saha but denied consuming any drugs. Sources told Republic TV that Shraddha Kapoor admitted to being present at the 'Chhichore' party but could only identify six odd people who attended the party. Despite her admitting chatting with Jaya Saha, Shraddha Kappor remained silent about the procurement and consumption of CBD Oil as were recovered by the chats between Jaya Saha and Shraddha.

Prateik Babbar takes COVID test

Actor Prateik Babbar recently took to Instagram to share his experience while doing the second COVID test. He later thanked everyone for wishing for a fortunate negative result. However, while taking the COVID test, Prateik could be seen squirming due to discomfort. In the first video, the medical worker is seen inserting a long Q-tip into Prateik Babbar’s mouth to take the necessary sample. In the second clip, Prateik Babbar pretends to cry as he is not liking the testing process. In the caption for the post, Prateik Babbar has mentioned that he had to take a COVID 19 test again to be sure about his health.

Ashoke Pandit's Mother Nirmala Passes Away

Producer Ashoke Pandit's mother Nirmala Pandit passed away today on September 26. The producer shared the news of his mother's demise online. "Grieved to inform you that our beloved mother Maa #NirmalaPandit attained moksha on Sept 26, 2020 at 12:37 am," (sic) tweeted Ashoke Pandit.

Heartfelt condolences bhaia to you & your family. It's a loss for the entire Kashmiri Community, especially the ones in Mumbai. I've very fond memories of her. She was special & always warm & welcoming. VBAJ. Om Shanti. — aparna kaul datta (@aparnakdatta) September 26, 2020

Nimrat Kaur's struggling days

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Nimrat Kaur spoke about various breakdowns she faced when she first came to Mumbai. The Lunch Box fame actor revealed that she would go to cyber cafes to look up the names of production houses so that she could give them her photographs and they could contact her for a suitable project. She added that there were days that she would feel lost and would call her mother from PCO and would cry for hours.

In the interview, she also revealed that there were multiple breakdowns while she was struggling to make a living in the film industry. Currently, she plays the role of Tasneem Qureshi in the Homeland TV series. The show is at its 8th season at present where Nimrat can be seen as a member of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence.

Promo Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone, Prateik Babbar and Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

