When Sushant came back 'smiling ear to ear': From being robbed on train to bumping car

It has been more than a month that actor Sushant Singh Rajput left this world for his heavenly abode. Amid all the campaigns running after his name to seek justice for the actor, the late actor’s family is still struggling to cope up with their huge loss. Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law O.P. Singh, a 1992-batch IPS officer who is currently CP Faridabad, has penned a beautiful memoir for the actor. The beautiful piece chronicles some unknown anecdotes from the actor’s life. In the memoir, Singh narrated the incident where the Kedarnath actor had bumped his car once and was saved by the former.

O.P Singh shares unkown anecdotes about Sushant Singh Rajput

Elucidating further, O.P Singh said that, "He loved cars. One fine morning, he sped away with the one in the garage. I learned about it when somebody told me that he had bumped the car into a roundabout. I paced up and down on the gate itself of my colossal official residence, rehearsing a scolding for his recklessness. He came home, one more time, on foot; one more time, grinning ear-to-ear. Eyes met and the heart melted. He was too good to be chided."

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death: After Karan Johar's Manager, Apoorva Mehta Summoned By Police

Read: Mahesh Bhatt To Be Summoned In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Maharashtra Home Minister

Apart from this, the IPS officer also recalled another anecdote while revealing the incident when the innocent actor was robbed while he was on a train journey. Singh shared that, "A grade-conscious student and a razor-sharp mind, the first time he came over to my place was in the year 1999. A police commando was shadowing him during his train journey but thieves had better of the two as both fell asleep. He reached home bare-footed and empty-handed, grinning ear-to-ear."

Apart from his brother-in-law, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, recently shared some sweet memories of growing up with the late actor as the two were very close with had hardly any age gap between them. Shweta shared two throwback pictures of the Chhichhore actor on Instagram. One was from his childhood while the other one is from her wedding where she is posing with Sushant. Apart from this, Shweta also shared a screenshot of a June 10 chat that she had with her brother, about four days before the actor was found dead at his Mumbai home.

Read: 'Wow': Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan Pays Tribute By Creating His Face With Oreo Biscuits

Read: 'Dil Bechara Hua Tha Tab': Famous YouTubers Pay Emotional Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.