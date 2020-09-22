From Kangana Ranaut's Tweets To Richa Chadha's Legal Notice: Entertainment Recap Of Sep 22

From Kangana Ranaut's Twitter updates regarding KWAN's former co-owner to Richa Chadha's legal notice for Payal Ghosh, take a look at all the latest news from the entertainment industry that made headlines today. In the recent events taking place in the country today with respect to Bollywood, even Deepika Padukone's manager was summoned by the NCB regarding Sushant Rajput's death case. Meanwhile, several names of the industry are surfacing day by day. Here is some top news of today.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter updates

Kangana Ranaut attacks KWAN's former co-owner Anirban Blah after the PR agencies current CEO was summoned by the NCB. The actor took to her Twitter handle today to attack the PR agency KWAN's former co-founder Anirban Blah. Kangana wrote that Anirban Blah 'was accused of rapes and molestation'.

Co-owner of #Kwan Anirban Blah was accused of rapes and molestation by many girls, one such girl once went to meet him with her mother,he made the mother sit outside and tried to rape the girl, mother had filed a case it was covered by the media but suddenly everyone disappeared. https://t.co/JiKFSkJPCI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 22, 2020

NCB summoned Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash

In a massive development in the Bollywood drug probe on Monday yesterday, the Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, who works with KWAN Talent Management Agency. According to the sources that revealed Republic TV, many WhatsApp chats are being examined by the NCB before they send out summons to the big Bollywood celebrities. Currently, the CEO of KWAN has been summoned by the NCB to investigate about any links with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh feud

Richa Chadha has recently couriered a legal notice to actor Payal Ghosh through her lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar for "unnecessarily and falsely dragging" her name in a "defamatory manner". In the notice as posted by Richa on her Instagram, Chadha's lawyer stated: "No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations". Richa Chadha shared the e-copy of her legal notice that she sent to Ghosh as the latter refused to accept it when she got the courier. Richa's legal notice is in response to Ghosh's defamatory allegations.

Dia Mirza statement on her alleged drug link

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza took to her Twitter handle today to refute the claims of her involvement with any kind of drug links in the ongoing Bollywood-Drug probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Earlier, names of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor have emerged in the drug probe as well. Take a look at the three tweets she shared today regarding the same.

1) I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. - Continued — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 22, 2020

2) Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. - Continued — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 22, 2020

3) I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me.



Dia Mirza — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 22, 2020

Zareen Khan's 'disturbing Experience' at Lilavati Hospital

Zareen Khan expressed her anger at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai over a ‘disturbing experience’ recently. The actor claimed that the hospital attendants were rude to her and insisted on a COVID-19 test for her grandfather when she took him for urinary infection treatment. She stated that even when her grandfather was in pain they asked her to get a COVID test as well as a Chest CT scan before getting the treatment for Urinary tract infection. She regarded the staff of being rude when they told her that this is the protocol for all patients. Here is an elaborate video that Zareen Khan posted sharing her bad experience.

