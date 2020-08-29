From Sharing School Pics To Announcing 'Tejas'; A Look At What Kangana Was Up To This Week

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been quite active on social media these days. From sharing her throwback photos from childhood days, remembering her grandmother, to appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she has done it all in the past week. So, we have some of the actor’s social media activities that you must check out. Read on:

On August 22, 2020, Kangana Ranaut shared a couple of throwback photos from her school picnic. Though the actor could not remember the temple’s name, she mentioned her teacher and named her institution Hill View School. She took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, “Here’s a major throwback to school picnic, umm don’t remember which temple is this, Naina Devi maybe! Any guesses Himachalis? I must have been twelve here, and that is my teacher Satish Shukla Ji, it was a small Hindi medium school in the valley called Hill View School." Check out her tweet:

Here’s a major #throwback to school picnic, ummm don’t remember which temple is this,Naina Devi may be!! Any guesses Himanchalis? I must have been twelve here and that’s my teacher Satish Shukla ji, it was a small Hindi medium school in the valley called Hill View school 🙂 pic.twitter.com/02V5d3Sabe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 22, 2020

Kangana Ranaut also shared photos of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. It features the actor in a gorgeous saree while holding hands in front of the Ganpati sculpture. Check out her photos:

The Bollywood actor also urged international fans to broaden their idea of India. In a tweet, Kangana Ranaut revealed that whenever she travelled outside of the country, people believed her to be French. She also spoke about North-Eastern people. Check out her throwback photos alongside the tweet:

Paris. I like France but wherever I travel America,Europe,Middle East people just assume I am French, they even speak to me in french when I say I am Indian they assume I am French based in India, worse with my friends from north east everyone assume they are chinese. pic.twitter.com/yRczdZd7rc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 23, 2020

On August 24, 2020, Kangana Ranaut shared a sunkissed photo of herself while wishing everyone good morning. Later that day, she also posted a throwback picture from the shooting of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. It shows the actor’s wounded forehead. So, she told the story of how it happened.

Actor Kangana Ranaut remembered her grandmother, who passed away in 2010. She described how they used to teach each other different things. The star also shared an old photo of her grandma. Check it out:

Amma, my great grandma who was almost 100 when she passed away in 2010, she adopted me when I was a new born, taught me language of stars and seasons in return I taught her to read and write, Miss you Amma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fv6AuS7xjB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 25, 2020

Kangana Ranaut does not leave any opportunity to appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She lauded him with an old photo of them. In the caption, the actor called him ‘the most powerful’ and ‘humble’.

Arguably the most powerful man on this planet and yet so humble #WeLovePmModi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GByHuHiB1r — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 25, 2020

Ranaut shared an adorable picture with her ‘pudding’ the next day. She took to Twitter and posted the snap with her nephew. Check it out:

Kangana urged her fans to gulp down fresh sugarcane juice with a pinch of salt and squeezed lemon in it. She also posed with a glass of the same. See photo:

Drugs might take you high for sometime but inevitably it throws you down in to the depths of depression, consume things that only take you up never down,earth has so much to offer,look at this freshly squeezed chilled sugarcane juice with a pinch of pink salt and lemon juice 🙂 pic.twitter.com/DMdBOzSU4h — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 27, 2020

The actor announced her upcoming movie Tejas. The film would come out in December this year. See the poster:

This morning, Ranaut shared a mesmerising photo in the lap of nature. She also revealed the location to be a lily pool in Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore. See photo:

Good Morning 🙂

Location courtesy: Lily Pool in Isha Yoga centre Coimbatore. pic.twitter.com/AtK5Q2CoA6 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 29, 2020

