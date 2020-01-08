Shahid Kapoor's Gym Looks That Will Make You Go 'Dil Bole Hadippa!'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has always been a fitness freak. He was recently spotted outside his gym during Jersey preparation. The Kabir Singh actor has swayed the audience with his impeccable performance in various hit movies.

Besides charming smile and raw magnetism, Shahid is known for his rugged body. He puts his nose to the grindstone to stay fit, as evident on his social media. We have compiled some of the best Shahid Kapoor gym looks to give you fitness goals:

1. Working on his second schedule for Padmaavat

2. The one with the indoor running session

3. The one where Shahid Kapoor is clicking selfie amid workout session

4. Night shift training session

5. In a mood for a workout

6. The post-workout mood

7. No one can ignore the results

Forthcoming ventures

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will appear in Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial Jersey. He will star alongside Mrunal Thakur and his father Pankaj Kapoor in the prominent roles. This sports drama flick is an official remake of Telugu movie by the same name.

