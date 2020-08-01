From 'Gunjan Saxena' Trailer To Sonu Sood Helping Orphans, Here Is All That Happened Today

Today on August 1, there has been a lot of buzz in the entertainment world. Here is who all made a lot of buzz in the entertainment world today. Read on for the daily recap of August 1st 2020.

Gunjan Saxena Trailer release

Janhvi Kapoor starrer-upcoming movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's trailer released today. The film is a story about Gunjan Saxena who is the first Indian female pilot to fly in combat. She played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the Gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

This film is produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios while it is directed by Sharan Sharma. The film will make a direct to digital release on Netflix from August 12, 2020.

Sonakshi Sinha's anti-cyberbullying campaign

Sonakshi Sinha had recently announced that she has started a new initiative where she will be standing up to the people who cyberbully people. She had titled this initiative as, "Ab Bas! Mission Josh". She shared an Instagram post on July 31, where she shared a clip from Mumbai Police's Instagram feed. In the clip, the police had shared an apology from the boys who were using abusive & derogatory language against women on social media.

Bhumi Pednekar to resume shooting for 'Durgavati'?

According to reports, Bhumi Pednekar had started shooting for Akshay Kumar production film Durgavati in January earlier this year in Madhya Pradesh.

Reportedly, Bhumi Pednekar might get back to work soon to finish the impending portions of the film in city studios. According to the source, only four days’ shoot is still left which the film will be wrapped up before the end of August. The film will also have Akshay Kumar playing a pivotal role.

In another news, Bhumi also under scrutiny by the audience when she apparently shared a post with plagiarising the idea from someone else. An artist named Saim Ghani had called Bhumi out for plagiarising his idea, calling it ‘mysteriously shocking’ and unfair, and how her team eventually agreed to give him ‘Creative Inspiration’ for his post. This was the post that the artist was talking about.

Sonu Sood's news

Recently, one of Sonu Sood's fans shared a video that showcased a group of young children who had lost their parents due to the pandemic. Responding to the video, Sonu Sood claimed that these children would no longer be orphans as he would take responsibility for them. Sonu Sood has earlier helped thousands of migrant labourers to get back to their hometown amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

They are no longer orphans.

They will be my responsibility ❣️ https://t.co/pT0hQd4nCx — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 31, 2020

