From Sonam Kapoor To Alia Bhatt, Get Inspired By The All-white Looks Of These Celebrities

Bollywood is known to give major fashion inspiration to people with the kind of clothes celebrities pull off in movies as well as in their daily routine. One of the fashion trends that created a major buzz in tinsel town was an all-white look. The all-white look is basically carrying all-white apparel and accessories. Here are a few celebrity-inspired all-white looks to inspire you for your next big event.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor gave major boss lady vibes when she wore a white couture tuxedo for the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor wore a white pant-suit with a plunging neckline. It was paired with white tailored plants. She added a dash of elegance with a waist belt that was adorned with a train. She completed the look with minimal makeup and white stilettos.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is often spotted on a vacation with her husband Virat Kohli. The actor donned an all-white vacation look. She wore a white maxi dress paired with white sneakers. She completed the look with black round sunglasses and a middle-parted sleek ponytail.

Also Read| Celebrity fashion trends: Here’s how to sport thigh-high boots this winter

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore an all-white ethnic look for a festive event. The actor wore a white anarkali paired with a white palazzo. The actor completed the look with white jhumkas and white stilettos. Her makeup was kept simple with mascara-laden eyes and pink lips.

Also Read| Hollywood Celebrity Posts on social media in 2019 that broke the internet

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor donned an all-white look for a photoshoot. She wore a white shirt dress paired with a white waist belt. Her look was kept simple with nude makeup and a sleek high bun.

Also Read| Bollywood designers who make your favourite celebrity look so good

Also Read| Celebrity astrologer reveals possible details about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.