Gabriella Demetriades Enjoys Pool Time In White Swimsuit As A Response To 'cruel Summer'

Popular model, Gabriella Demetriades has been a trending topic since she started uploading posts from her quarantine life. Reportedly, the South African model is currently staying in a farmhouse in Karjat with along with boyfriend, Arjun Rampal and child Arik. She has been sharing a number of posts that have a significant summer vibe. At this point, it might be evident that the outdoor pool is the favourite part of the house.

Gabriella Demetriades's Instagram post

Gabriella Demetriades recently took to her Instagram to share some stunning pictures of her pool time. The model captioned her pictures with: "Cruel summer." In the photographs, Gabriella is seen wearing a white bathing suit as she covers her eyes in order to protect herself from the sun while sunbathing by the pool.

Her boyfriend, Arjun Rampal also took his Instagram to comment on her post for the photograph credits with a smiley. Other fans of hers have also been sharing their views about the model’s recent picture. They have been witnessing a lot of pictures of Gabriella Demetriades as she enjoys her time by the pool. Here are some of the pictures shared by Gabriella Demetriades on her Instagram account.

About Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Last year in April, Arjun and Gabriella had announced their pregnancy through their Instagram. Gabriella then gave birth to their child, Arik in July 2019. Since then, the two have been enjoying their time with their newborn. Recently, Arjun Rampal spoke to a news publishing house about his relationship with Gabriella Demetriades. He revealed that they met through common friends.

The actor said that it’s been a really fast relationship since they started dating and here they are. He also mentioned that it was of prime importance that his daughters should accept her as a part of the family. Arjun Rampal said that he’s blessed that they have accepted her without asking any questions.

More about Gabriella Demetriades

Gabriella Demetriades managed to rise to stardom by taking part in Miss Bollywood SA competing with 48 other South African women. She also became the representative for Kolkata Knight Riders after being picked from the crowd who was watching the cricket match between Deccan Chargers and Rajasthan Royals.

She has also been a familiar face in the in Indian advertisement scene with her most recent ad being the Aisha Advertisement of Micromax Mobiles. Gabriella was also seen in a promo song of Malayalam movie Red Wine and was also seen in a music video opposite Aditya Narayan for his song, Tu Hi Pyar Hai. She has also entered the acting industry with Sonali Cable and Tamil film, Oopiri.

