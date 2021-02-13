'Gadar' Shooting Locations: A Look At Filming Locations Of 2001 Love Story

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is considered a cult film and was released back in 2001 with actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the leads. The story of this film is loosely based on the life of Boota Singh. The movie set during the partition of India in 1947 focuses on a love story between a Sikh truck driver Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, and Sakeena, a Muslim girl from an aristocratic family, portrayed by Ameesha Patel.

Amongst the communal riots that erupt in the city, Tara shelters a wayward Sakeena from a crazed mob, and their bond blossoms into love. Later, Tara Singh goes all the way to Lahore, Pakistan from Amritsar to get Sakeena back, who has been forced to stay there by her father Mayor Ashraf Ali, portrayed on screen by Amrish Puri. Here is all you need to know about the shooting location of Gadar.

Gadar movie shooting location

According to a report by Filmapia, the majority of the film was shot in Shimla, Amritsar, and Lucknow. The scenes which featured Sakeena's school, where she dresses up as a teacher and pranks Tara Singh were shot at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, and at other several locations in Shimla. A part of it was also shot in Sacred Heart School, Dalhousie. All the scenes from the romantic-action movie that showed Lahore, Pakistan on-screen were filmed at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The popular confrontation scene in Pakistan was shot at La Martiniere Boys School, Lucknow. Some parts were shot at Iqbal Manzil Palace, Lucknow. A significant part was shot in Pathankot, Sarna, and Amritsar to depict the division-torn country.

The much popular romantic track titled Hum Juda Ho Gaye was filmed at Table Land in Panchgani in the Satara district of Maharastra and the train sequences which showed dead bodies lying around in trains and bled shed everywhere was shot at the Amritsar railway station. The climax scene of the movie, where the protagonist escapes to India from Pakistan was filmed in the Bikaner desert in Rajasthan. The 2001 film was declared an All-Time Blockbuster by Box Office India and ranks among the top 3 Indian films in all-time highest footfalls.

