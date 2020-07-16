Gautam Gulati Thanks Salman Khan For Giving Him A Role, Says 'he Trusted My Talent'

Actor Gautam Gulati appreciated Bollywood star Salman Khan, who, he said in an interview with a news portal, acknowledged the former’s talent and offered him an opportunity in a movie. In the interview, he recalled his struggles in the industry after winning Bigg Boss season 8. However, he said, Salman Khan lent a helping hand to Gautam Gulati without any hesitation. Check out what the actor said about his experiences.

Gautam Gulati grateful to Salman Khan

Gautam Gulati recalled in the interview how Salman Khan helped him through his hard times in an interview with a news portal. According to reports, the Virgin Bhanupriya actor said that he felt secure about his career only because of the latter. Gulati disclosed that Khan trusted his talent and offered him an opportunity in one of his movies. Moreover, the actor called himself an outsider and expressed that he was glad to have a helping hand of Salman Khan.

Gautam Gulati reminisced the first time he met Salman Khan at a party a few months back. When the latter asked him about the Bollywood projects he was working on, the Virgin Bhanupriya actor spilled the beans about his career. Gautam Gulati revealed how he was not getting what he wanted to do, and that some of his releases were stuck.

Gulati described Salman Khan’s response to the same. He said that the Bollywood star immediately offered him a role in Radhe. He also added that Khan gave him his phone number when Gautam Gulati could not believe his ears. The Virgin Bhanupriya actor recalled that the makers of the movie called him within four days of their conversation. Gautam Gulati said that they introduced him to the Radhe team. He also expressed his gratitude and concluded that Bollywood stars should support young talent as Salman Khan does.

Gautam Gulati breaks contract with Balaji Motion Pictures

Gautam Gulati also recalled his struggling phase in career after winning Bigg Boss season 8. The Virgin Bhanupriya actor explained that no one offered him projects. Later on, Ekta Kapoor provided him with a three-film deal. However, the makers cut his part in the first movie itself. The actor revealed that he attempted calling the concerned people, who refused to respond. After this, Gautam Gulati decided to break the contract with Balaji Motion Pictures.

Gautam Gulati's forthcoming ventures

Gautam Gulati will star alongside Urvashi Rautela in Virgin Bhanupriya. The comedy-drama flick will get a digital release amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It premiered on Zee5 on July 16, 2020.

