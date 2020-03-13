Geeta Basra's Birthday: A Look Into The Actor's Filmography

Geeta Basra has been a part of many Bollywood films. The actor tied the knot with cricketer Harbajan Singh. Geeta Basra made her debut in Bollywood with the film Dil Diya Hai and was seen opposite Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi.

Geeta Basra’s films to watch

Dil Diya Hai

Bollywood actor Geeta Basra made her debut in Bollywood with the film Dil Diya Hai. The film was directed by Aditya Datt and follows the story of a girl who is forced into prostitution by her partner. Dil Diya Hai also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ashmit Patel and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles.

The Train

Directed by Raksha Mistry and Hasnain Hyderabadwala, The Train was a Bollywood thriller film. The film starred Emraan Hashmi, Geeta Basra and Sayali Bhagat in the lead roles. The Train tells the story of a married couple who are caught in the emotional tangle of an extramarital affair.

Zila Ghaziabad

Zila Ghaziabad was a political thriller film starring Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi, Arshad Warsi and Paresh Rawal. The film was directed by Anand Kumar and Geeta Basra was seen in a cameo appearance in the song Chamiya No 1.

Second Hand Husband

In the Hindi movie Second Hand Husband, Geeta Basra was seen as Neha Grewal, the ex-wife of Gippy Grewal. The movie was directed by Smeep Kang and starred Gippy Grewal, Tina Ahuja and Dharmendra. The film is about a couple in love who want to get married, but the only thing that stops them from doing so is the latter’s ex-wife.

Lock

Geeta Basra was also seen in the Punjabi film Lock. Directed by Smeep Kang the film starred Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol and Geeta Basra in the lead roles. The film is a remake of a Malayali film Shutter and follows the story of a few incidents that happen over a course of 2 days in a small town.

