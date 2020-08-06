Meera Mitun Talks About Nepotism In Kollywood, Accuses Veteran Directors And Actors

Meera Mitun, after a series of allegations on Kollywood actors Suriya and Thalapathy Vijay, has now accused veteran directors and producers of propagating nepotism in Kollywood. In a 2 minute long video, she shared recently on Twitter, Meera Mitun said that Mani Ratnam and other directors give acting chances to star kids only. She said, "Mani Ratnam has mostly worked with star kids barring Madhavan and Arvind Swamy he has not given chance to any newcomer."

She also talked about a 'Kollywood mafia' that promotes actors, directors, and producers who support and stand by them. Mitun exclaimed that no one speaks about the nepotism in Kollywood because everyone wants to maintain a healthy relationship with the 'Kollywood mafia'.

She even quizzed netizens, "Didn't Mani Ratnam cast star kids in Agni Natchathiram and most recently Chekka Chivantha Vaanam?, So stop questioning me." Meera Mitun's video on nepotism in Kollywood has received flak on the internet.

Check out Meera Mitun's latest video on nepotism in Kollywood:

People trying to get an item dance in the movies of #Nepotism #KollywoodMafia group so they are ready to support anything. They have forgotten what happened 3months back to them on media 🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/paFgdy8J2h — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) August 5, 2020

Meera Mitun on nepotism in Kollywood

For the past few days, Meera Mitun has been making shocking revelations about nepotism in the Kollywood industry. She recently mentioned how producers, directors, and actors propagate nepotism in Kollywood. She shared an instance where a film family produced a movie for their heir under a 'pseudo producer' name.

She said, "These film families pay producers a small amount and borrow their name. They produce multiple projects with their children under the pseudo name." Mitun also questioned producers association involvement in spreading nepotism in Kollywood.

Meanwhile, Meera Mitun, who has been attacking Thalapathy Vijay and Suriya for the past few weeks through a string of posts, hit back at the actors again in her latest video. She said that veteran actor Bharathiraja refused to work with Thalapathy Vijay because he is a product of nepotism. Meera Mitun even pointed fingers at Suriya and Mani Ratnam.

Meera Mitun slams Suriya and Thalapathy Vijay's fans

Meera Mitun, who has been accusing Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, and other actors of ruining her career, on Wednesday, August 5, through a series of videos shared that fans of actors Suriya and Thalapathy Vijay are bullying her online. She said that the actor's fans are commenting in a very unpleasant way on all her social media posts. She also warned all Suriya and Thalapathy fans and asked them to stop harassing her online with lewd comments. In the past too, Meera Mitun has reprimanded fans of the famous actor.

Who is Meera Mitun?

Meera Mitun is a Tamil actor, who made her debut with the Sri Ganesh-directorial 8 Thottakkal (2017). In a short-acting career, Meera Mitun has been part of some big-budget movies like Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (2018), among others. Meera Mitun gained popularity through her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil season 3.

