Gillian Anderson's Best Performances That You Need To Watch Right Away

Gillian Anderson took away our hearts with her role in Netflix’s comedy-drama, Sex Education, as Dr. Jean F Milburn. She has been one of the most popular faces in Hollywood. Over the years, she has proved her mettle in acting with the numerous successful projects that she has featured in. If you are a fan of the actor, here is a list of her top performances to watch right away.

Gillian Anderson’s best performances until now

1. The X-Files

Gillian Anderson played the role of an FBI agent, Dana Scully in The X-Files right from the start. The television series is considered to be a cult classic among the fans even years after it was first aired. Anderson’s performance in the series won her many accolades indulging a Primetime Emmy Award in 1997 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

2. Bleak House

Bleak House, directed by Justin Chadwick and Susanna White, was an adaptation of Charles Dicken’s novel of the same name. Gillian Anderson played the lead role in the television drama. She received many positive reviews for her role in the film. She was even nominated for a BAFTA TV Award in 2006 for her role.

3. The House of Mirth

The House of Mirth was an adaptation of Edith Wharton's 1905 novel of the same name. The drama film was directed by Terence Davies. The film saw Gillian Anderson take on the role of the rich socialite Lily Bart. The film was lauded for its hard-hitting take on social cruelty and disparities. Anderson even won the British Independent Film Award that year for her role in the film.

4. Any Human Heart

Gillian Anderson stunned the audience with her portrayal of the famous Wallis Simpson, whose relationship with the then King Edward VIII caused his abdication. The short television series was based on William Boyd’s novel of the same name. The series won the awards for the Best Drama Serial at the BAFTA TV Awards that year. On the other hand, Gillian Anderson was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

5. Sex Education

Gillian Anderson’s latest stint on Netflix’s Sex Education gained her huge popularity among the youth all over the world. Her role as Dr. Jean Milburn who is a sex therapist won the hearts of the audience. The series was a huge critical and commercial success.

