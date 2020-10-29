'Wrapped Up In Christmas' Cast And Other Details About Romantic-comedy Drama

Wrapped Up In Christmas is a 2017 romantic comedy-drama, directed by Peter Sullivan. The movie has been co-written by Jeffrey Schenck and Jennifer Notas Shapiro. The plot of the film revolves around a mall manager who is tasked with cancelling the leases of the underperforming stores during Christmas. But, she soon discovers that she is falling for a store owner's nephew as he helps his aunt try to get through the Christmas holidays. The Wrapped Up In Christmas cast was praised a lot for their performances in the movie. Here is all about the cast of Wrapped Up In Christmas. Read further ahead to know more about the Wrapped Up In Christmas characters.

'Wrapped Up In Christmas' cast

Tatyana Ali as Heather Nash

Tatyana Ali is a very popular name in the American acting and singing industry. She has been cast to play the lead character of Heather Nash in the movie. In 2011, she has been acknowledged with the Living Legacy Award from the Caribbean Heritage Organization in Los Angeles.

Brendan Fehr as Ryan McKee

Brendan Jacob Joel Fehr, most commonly known as Brendan Fehr is a Canadian movie and television actor. He has been cast to play the lead character of Ryan McKee in the movie. In 2008, Brendan Fehr won a Gemini Award for Hottest Canadian Male TV Star.

Kim Fields as Courtney Widmore

Kim Victoria Fields, most commonly known as Kim Fields, is a celebrated American actor and director. She has been cast to play the character of Courtney Widmore in the movie. Kim Fields is the daughter of well-known actor and director, Chip Fields, and the elder sister of actor Alexis Fields.

Cindy Pickett as Patty McKee

Cindy Pickett is a very popular and evergreen American actor. She has been cast to play the character of Patty McKee in the movie. She is most commonly known for her character of Jackie Marler Spaulding in the CBS soap Guidling Light and the character of Dr Carol Novino on the television drama, St Elsewhere.

Dan Lauria as Gabriel

Daniel Joseph Lauria, most commonly known as Dan Lauria is a very well-known American actor. He has been cast to play the character of Gabriel in the movie. The actor is most commonly known for playing the character of Jack Arnold in The Wonder Years.

Wrapped Up In Christmas trailer

