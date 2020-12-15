Shahid Kapoor Wraps Up 'Jersey' Shooting Amid COVID Crisis; Calls It 'a Short Of Miracle'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Monday took to his social media handle and shared a post to announce the wrap of his upcoming sports-drama film, Jersey. In the picture-post, a man, presumably Shahid Kapoor, is seen standing at a corner of a cricket stadium while looking around. In a brief caption, Shahid Kapoor showered praises on the cast and crew of the upcoming film while sharing his experience of working amid the global pandemic.

Shahid Kapoor wraps up Jersey

The 39-year-old actor's caption read, "It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle". [sic] He further added, "I want to thank each and everyone from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes". [sic[

Elaborating further, the Jab We Met actor also shared an update on his upcoming project and wrote, "The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it". [sic] Interestingly, before signing off, Kapoor asserted, "As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!!" [sic]. To complete his caption, he also tagged the makers and the cast of Jersey.

Within a couple of hours, the Udta Punjab actor's post managed to garner more than 460k double-taps; and is still counting. On the other hand, a section of fans from his 29.8M followers on the photo-sharing platform flooded the comments section with various emoticons, including red-heart, heart-eye and fire, among many others. Meanwhile, a handful of netizens wished luck to Kapoor for Jersey.

Jersey Cast and Jersey Plot

Jersey cast, Super 30 actor Mmrunal Thakur will be seen playing the female lead in the movie while Pankaj Tripathi will essay a pivotal character. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name, which released in 2019. The Gowtam Tinnanauri directorial was scheduled to hit the theatres this year in August. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

