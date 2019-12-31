'Good Newwz' Box Office Collection Seems Unstoppable Even On Day 4 Of Its Release

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani released on December 27, 2019. The film has been performing extremely well at the box office. Ever since the release, fans have been flooding the theatres to watch the film and many critics have also given the unique plotline a huge thumb up.

ALSO READ | Diljit Dosanjh Compares Good Newwz Actor Akshay Kumar To Mr Bean

Good Newwz box office collection update

The Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer, Good Newwz has managed to rake up good numbers in just four days of its release. The film managed to make ₹17.56 crores on the first day itself. Over the past four days, Good Newwz has reportedly managed to do a business of more than ₹ 70 crores in India itself.

ALSO READ | 'Good Newwz' Box Office Collection: Film Continues To Grow And Soar

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has said that the film has performed well in the North Indian market as well. Good Newwz has reportedly managed to collect ₹ 26.65 crores on the third day of its release. The overseas market has also managed to collect ₹ 3.39 crores until now.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar On 'Good Newwz' Criticism: Stop Dissecting It Unnecessarily

Several things can be attributed to the success of Good Newwz. Firstly, many people have been praising the film for its comic timing. The pairing of Kambakkht Ishq co-stars, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan also seems to go well with the audience. Lastly, the unique and never before attempted storyline and Diljit Dosanjh’s cute moments is a win-win for Good Newwz.

ALSO READ | Good Newwz Box-Office: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer Takes 30% Jump On Day 2

Even after releasing alongside some much-anticipated films like Dabangg 3, Good Newwz’s performance at the box office has been impressive. The movie is directed by debutant Raj Mehta. The film revolves around the story of two couples who try to have a child through surrogacy.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Wants Akki’s Film 'Good Newwz' To Do Better Than His Own Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.