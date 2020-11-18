Sushant's sister Meetu 'touched' by special gestures by fans on Diwali, tweets message

‘Yeh Diwali Sushant wali’ was the message that Sushant Singh Rajput fans marked on the 'Festival of Lights' this year. Fans of the late actor honoured him in various ways, right from lighting a diya in his name and praying for his soul. His sister Meetu Singh was overwhelmed with the gestures for him, and conveyed her gratitude.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Meetu Tweets To 'SSRians' On Diwali, Says 'Miss U Bhai'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh overwhelmed with love

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had recently reacted to a compilation video of fans performing numerous gestures on the occasion. Some of them had made a rangoli, some arranged a diyas in the form of ‘SSR’ and some even visited their home in Patna. Shweta had then expressed her thanks to the fans.

Reacting to the same video, Meetu Singh wrote that she was ‘overwhelmed, ‘ 'extremely touched' and 'forever grateful’ for the love showed by the ‘true SSRians’ for their brother. She hoped that this love kept the ‘dazzling light of humanity alive’ among everyone and stressed that it was very important.

Overwhelmed by the love showed by all the SSRians for our brother. This keeps the dazzling light of humanity alive within each one of us and I cannot emphasize enough on it’s importance. Extremely touched and forever grateful.#TrueSSRians pic.twitter.com/a9qckT4lAw — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) November 17, 2020

READ:Shekhar Suman Asks, 'would They Say Sorry To Me' Over Allegations On Him Over Sushant Case

Meetu was also touched by a fan, who wrote a poem for SSR. The poem used metaphors like ‘ever flowing river’, ‘huge mountains’, ‘natural sceneries' for Sushant to share much she loved and missed the Chhichhore star. Meetu Singh wrote that it was ‘heart warming’ to see this kind of love and support from people around the country.

Touched by the way you have penned down your feelings for Sushant. It’s really heart warming to see such love and support from people across the country. pic.twitter.com/YNcfXdvApw — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) November 17, 2020

Meetu had previously tweeted on the occasion of Diwali, and thanked the fans for the support to the family in the hard times.

Happy Diwali to all the SSRians and to those who have supported and are still supporting our family through these hard times. Have a great Diwali, nurture and cherish the love given to you by your near and dear ones. That is the real treasure of life.

Miss u Bhai. — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) November 14, 2020

'Justice for SSR' movements

Meanwhile, protests continued to be planned by Sushant’s fans seeking ‘justice’ for the star, who was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. In the latest, his choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar, who has led various protests for the movement, is planning another one in Guwahati on November 22.

Now its time to stay united all SSRIAN,its hard time so just be united.

Forget whose Ganesh or other warriors just talk about Sushant n what action can we take to get justice.



pls join me in Guwahati on22november for next protest

all detail r mentioned in poster pls see pic.twitter.com/flL7SeirSr — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) November 17, 2020

‘SSRians’ have been expressing their displeasure with the Central Bureau of Investigation, that has not given any major statement or questioned any known personality for the past few weeks as a part of the probe.

READ:Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Make SSR Rangoli, Visit Patna Home On Diwali; Shweta Reacts

READ:'Why Was Sushant Taken Away?' Vishal Kirti Reveals Shweta's Daily Question In B'day Note

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.