'Aarya' Cast's Net Worth Will Make You Binge-watch This Crime Drama; Details Inside

The show Aarya is an Indian crime drama to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. The shows stars Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, and Namit Das. The show traces the journey of Aarya Sareen who realises that her husband has been involved in some deep secrets unbeknownst of her. The show is based on a Dutch drama series Penoza. The show is directed by Ram Madhvani. Aarya web series release is set on June 19.

Aarya cast’s net worth

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen plays the role of the protagonist in the show. Her character’s name is Aarya Sareen. Sushmita Sen is one of the most famous actors and businesswomen in the Hindi film industry. She is also known to be the winner of Miss Universe title in the year 2004. While she worked in many Indian movies, she has not been seen on screen for a long time. Sushmita Sen’s net worth as of 2020 is $1.5 million according to online reports. Converted in rupees, Sen's net worth comes up to ₹11.33 Crores.

Chandrachur Singh

Chandrachur Singh plays the role of Tej Sareen in the show Aarya. Tej Sareen is a family man but has some deep secrets hidden from his wife. Chandrachur has been an actor in the Bollywood film industry since the year 1996. Some of his famous roles include Maachis and Josh. The actor has also been away from acting roles for a long time. Chandrachur Singh’s net worth as per a news source is $1.3 million. In rupees, her net worth comes up to ₹ 9.8 Crores approximately.

Sikander Kher

Sikander Kher will be playing the role of Daulat in the show Aarya. The actor is the son of the celebrated actor Kirron Kher. Sikander Kher started his career with a movie named Woodstock Villa. The actor also starred in movies like Romeo Akbar Walter and The Zoya Factor. While is net worth for 2020 estimated to be $1 Million to $5 Million. It can be assumed that his net worth is approximately around ₹ 18 Crores.

Ankur Bhatia

Ankur Bhatia’s character name in the show Aarya is Sangram. Ankur Bhatia has been a part of the movie Zanjeer in the year 2013. He has also played an important role in the movie Haseena Parker in the year 2017. He also played the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband in the movie Sarabjit. While his net worth for the year 2020 is under assessment, his net worth as of 2019 is between $0.5 Million to $1 Million. This comes up to ₹ 3 Crores in rupees.

Namit Das

Namit Das will be playing a pivotal role in the show Aarya. His character Jawahar is a part of Tej Sareen’s entire business and his illicit business. The actor has been a part of many movies like Wake Up Sid, Sui Dhaaga, and Pathaakha. He has also done many TV roles in shows like Mumbai Calling, Axe Ur Ex, and Sumit Sambhal Lega. He is also a renowned theatre actor and has done roles in plays like The President Is Coming and Hamlet The Clown Prince. Her net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be in the range of $4 Million, which converts to ₹ 30 Crores in rupees.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Aarya web series trailer:

