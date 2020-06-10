2 Years After Success Of 'Veere Di Wedding', Here's A Look At The Cast's Net Worth

Veere Di Wedding released 2 years ago, and on this day that year, Sonam Kapoor had taken to her Instagram account to celebrate the success of the film. The film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania among others. Read on to know the net worth of the cast.

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Kalindi Puri

Kareena Kapoor Khan portrayed the character of Kalindi Puri in the film Veere Di Wedding. She started her career in Bollywood in the year 2000 and has maintained her prominence in the industry ever since. She was recently seen in Angrezi Medium where she shared the screen with Irrfan Khan.

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is Rs 450 crores. Kareena Kapoor has an elaborate film career and is currently associated with 15 brands. Apart from brand endorsements and ad commercials, the actor gets money from appearing in events and ceremonies.

Read Also | Real Life 'Veere' Sonam Kapoor & Rhea's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Read

Sonam Kapoor as Avni Sharma

Sonam Kapoor started her career in the Bollywood industry in the year 2017 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Saawariya. She played a prominent role in the film Veere Di Wedding. The actor was last seen in The Zoya Factor.

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Sonam Kapoor is Rs 84 crores. The actor co-owns a clothing brand, Rheson. Moreover, she gets money from brand endorsements and appearing for events and ceremonies.

Swara Bhaskar as Sakshi

Swara Bhaskar is a popular actor in the film industry. She portrayed the character of Sakshi in the movie. The actor started her acting career in the year 2009 and has maintained her prominence ever since. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Swara is around $5 million. This is around Rs 37.7 crores.

Read Also | Net Worth Of Deepika Padukone's Bodyguard Will Leave You Shocked; Details Inside

Shikha Talsania as Meera

Shikha Talsania portrayed the character of Meera in the film. She is known in the industry for other films like Wake Up Sid, Project 11, and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji among others. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $1 million, which is approximately Rs 7.5 crores.

Sumeet Vyas as Rishabh

Sumeet Vyas is popularly known by his fans for his works on OTT platforms. He portrayed the character of Rishabh in the movie, who was to get married to Kalindi. According to a leading media portals, the net worth of the actor is $2.5 million which is over Rs 18 crores.

Read Also | 365 DNI' Cast's Net Worth From Anna Maria Sieklucka To Natasza Urbańska

Read Also | Karan Wahi's Net Worth Shows His Journey From A Cricketer To TV's Favourite Actor; Read

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.