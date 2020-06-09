Karan Wahi's Net Worth Shows His Journey From A Cricketer To TV's Favourite Actor; Read

Karan Wahi can be called the 'chocolate boy' in the Indian TV industry. The actor has earned his name and fame through his various characters on TV and also has a large fan following. He celebrates his birthday on June 9 and has turned 33 years old in 2020.

Karan Wahi’s net worth

Karan Wahi’s primary source of income is through his acting and also his anchoring skills. As per a news source, the actor earns Rs 65,000 per day or per episode. His net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be $2 Million.

He has not only acted in TV shows and movies but also has done various endorsements for brands like Chevrolet and Odonil. Karan has a comfortable life in Mumbai. As per a news website, Wahi owns a stylish black BMW 4 series car.

Karan Wahi’s cricket and TV career

Not many people are aware of the fact that Karan Wahi is an excellent cricket player. The actor played alongside Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in the year 2003 in the under-19 cricket team for Delhi. He suffered a major injury due to which he had to leave his journey as a cricketer halfway.

Karan Wahi debuted on TV in the year 2004. He played the role of Ranveer Sisodia in the show Remix. The show traced the life of 12-grade students in an elite school where people from poorer families also join. He then starred as the male lead in the show Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari.

Another breakthrough role that the actor played was in the show, Dill Mill Gaye. He was a part of the second season of the show. Karan then starred in shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Teri Meri Love Stories and then Kahani Hamari… Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki.

In the year 2014, Karan Wahi bagged his first role in the movie Daawat-e-Ishq in a supporting role. He starred alongside Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapoor. He also appeared in the movie Hate Story 4 alongside Urvashi Rautela and Vivan Bhatena.

Karan Wahi has also anchored many reality shows. These include Nach Baliye, Indian Idol Junior and Dance India Dance Super Moms. He also became a part of reality shows as a contestant. He appeared in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and was a wild card entrant in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Many friends and family have wished the actor on his special day. His best friend and actor Asha Negi posted a picture with Karan and said:

Happy birthday favourite one!

Iam so happy, and so proud of you!! Ab toh cake bhi hai, aur cake laane wali bhi

Jaaa jee le le apni zindagi

Ps. You will always be my favourite!

