Gulshan Devaiah's "exaggerated Fiction Film" That He Bagged Beating Kartik Aaryan

Gulshan Devaiah is a Bollywood actor, critically acclaimed for his movies like Hunterrr and Shaitan. The actor’s Twitter account has some hilarious tweets that bring out his witty side. The actor recently announced about his exaggerated fiction film, which he managed to bag after winning an arm-wrestling contest with Kartik Aaryan. Read to know more about the actor’s tweet below.

Gulshan Devaiah shares a poster about his 'exaggerated fiction' film

My next movie

by @Vasan_Bala

I beat Kartik Aaryan in an arm wrestling contest to get the main role (I cheated of course) #exaggeratedfiction https://t.co/G7J7VJJKi6 — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) August 19, 2020

Also Read: Gulshan Devaiah Wants To Change His Name To Kartik Aaryan; Here's Why

Gulshan Devaiah shared a meme on his Twitter account and wrote that it was a poster of his upcoming movie. He added that the film will be directed by Vasan Bala, further adding that he beat Kartik Aaryan in an arm-wrestling contest and managed to bag the role. The meme that Gulshan Devaiah shared was a poster of a shop where clothes are ironed. It had a picture of Iron man, referring to the person who irons clothes.

Iron Man is a superhero film based on Marvel comics. Iron Man’s character is played by Robert Downey who builds a mechanised suit of armour and becomes the superhero, Iron Man. After the success of its first film, two sequel films of Iron Man followed.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her 'Chicken Soup For The Soul'; See Post

Source: Gulshan Devaiah's Twitter

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan Unfollow Each Other On Instagram After Rumoured Break-up

Many of Gulshan Devaiah's fans replied to his tweets while one of his fans asked if it was a parody account since Gulshan Devaiah loves adding humour to his tweets. The actor gave a hilarious reply telling the fan that he himself was a parody. Another of Gulshan Devaiah's fans also tweeted that she would watch any of his films with Vasan Bala.

On the work front, Gulshan Devaiah was last seen in Netflix’s Ghost Stories. The actor will be next seen in Love Affair, which is based on the 1959 Nanavati murder case and revolves around K M Nanavati.

Also Read: 'A True Legend!' Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan And Others React As MS Dhoni Retires

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.