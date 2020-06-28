Harald Zwart's 'The Pink Panther 2' And Other Films Directed By Him; See List

Aishwarya Rai Bachchanone of the few Bollywood celebs who have worked in Hollywood in the past. Ash was seen in the Harald Zwart directorial film The Pink Panther 2. This film was loved by fans for its quirky and fun appeal. While this film was loved by fans, Harald Zwart is the mastermind behind the film. Here are some other movies Harald Zwart has made that fans can enjoy. Take a look.

Movies made by Harald Zwart

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid is a 2010 film which starred Will Smith's son Jaden Smith in the role of Dre Parker who has moved to China from America due to his mother's job. After going to China, he gets in a feud and then he learns the art of kung fu from his master played by Jackie Chan. This film is loved by fans for its underlining message of using the force of Kung Fu for good and not bad. The direction of the film was also loved by fans as it shows the beauty of Kung Fu in a very nice manner and the scenic beauty of China too. Take a look at a clip from the film here.

The 12th Man

The 12th Man is a 2017 War-Drama film set in the time of period of the World War 2. In this film, Harald Zwart takes the audience on a journey of a Norwegian resistance fighter named Jan Baalsrud. Jan is a part of an anti-Nazi sabotage mission in which 11 comrades have been killed. This failure leaves one option open for him that is to flee from the Secret Nazi police on a snowy road through Scandinavia. This film has received 7.4 stars out of 10 stars on IMDb.

The Pink Panther 2

The Pink Panther 2 is a sequel to 2006's The Pink Panther. The second film was released in the year 2009. In this film, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai was seen in the role of the film's antagonist. This Harald Zwart film is the story of Inspector Jacques Clouseau who works with International detectives who are just as bumbling as him. They are all seen on one mission that is to stop an international thief who has stolen the pink panther diamond again. This film was loved by fans for the great acting by the cast of the film. Take a look at a clip here.

