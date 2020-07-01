KL Rahul Comically Trolled By Twitterati For Drinking 'coffee' In Latest Photo

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is no stranger to controversies. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya both were fined for their appearance on a famous Indian talk show in January 2019. The comments made by KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya even led to the cricketers being fined and suspended temporarily from the Indian team for their actions. During the lockdown, several Indian cricketers have been seen engaging in friendly banter with each other. The latest instant saw KL Rahul and Indian skipper Virat Kohli exchange a few friendly jibes at each other over a social media post by KL Rahul.

KL Rahul trolled by fans and Virat Kohli over coffee post

Ha ha, shall we call karan to brew one for you — Balaj (@TBalajireddy) June 28, 2020

KL Rahul recently took to social media to share a post of him sipping on a cup of coffee. The batsman captioned the picture “Coffee>>”. While the post itself was fairly innocuous, fans were quick to troll the batsman due to the infamous KL Rahul Koffee with Karan connection. Reminding him of the KL Rahul Koffee with Karan controversy, several fans took to the comments section to troll the batsman.

*le @karanjohar wants to know your location — abhishek kulkarni (@beingbodyworker) June 28, 2020

One fan took a friendly jab at the Koffee with Karan controversy involving KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, by commenting that the 'Koffee' with the Bollywood producer was more expensive that his career. Another tweet referencing to the KL Rahul Koffee with Karan controversy asked should he call the producer himself to brew one coffee for him.

Le hardik Pandya & karan Johar pic.twitter.com/Jqo8EkZGI2 — arey! PRINCE (@Pita_shri) June 28, 2020

Several other fans warned KL Rahul to not go back to that talk show ever again, reminding him of the KL Rahul Koffee with Karan controversy. Between all this, Indian captain Virat Kohli was also quick to poke fun at the post by KL Rahul. Kohli commented “Cup ganda hai” on the post. KL Rahul however, was quick to come up with a witty reply. The 28-year-old batsman replied “lekin dil saaf hain” to Virat Kohli’s comment.

Several cricketers have trolled Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul in the past as well

Ever since the KL Rahul Koffee with Karan controversy, Indian cricketers have been having quite a laugh at the expense of KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. Last year, Ravichandran Ashwin shared an image of him having coffee, with a cheeky caption aiming a taking a dig at KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. The caption revolved around how a cup of coffee can reveal stories never heard before, in an apparent reference to the comments made by KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya on the show hosted by Karan Johar. In an Instagram live session with Hardik Pandya earlier this year, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Kartik was seen pulling the leg of Hardik Pandya. Kartik asks fans to ask decent questions to Hardik Pandya, saying that it has been a year since the all-rounder had last drunk coffee.

Image Courtesy: instagram/rahulkl