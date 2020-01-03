Hardik Pandya's Fiance Natasa Stankovic's Net Worth & B-town Career; All You Need To Know

Natasa Stankovic made headlines as the announcement of her engagement with ace-cricketer Hardik Pandya hit social media. The news broke on January 1, 2020, as the couple was seen posing in a speed boat in Dubai. The couple also received several congratulatory messages on social media from many well-known personalities. Some of Hardik Pandya's fans were also reportedly unaware as to who Natasa Stankovic is. Below are a few details about Bollywood actor Natasa Stankovic.

Natasa Stankovic's bio and net worth

Natasa Stankovic was born on March 4, 1992, in Pozarevac, Serbia. Natasa Stankovic is well known for her contribution to the modelling industry as well and continues to participate in a number of modelling events. As per reports, Natasa Stankovic's net worth is estimated to be $1 million (approximately). But some portals also suggest that her net worth over $1 million and could be up to $5 million.

Natasa Stankovic later made major headlines for appearing on Bigg Boss 8 which is hosted by Salman Khan. In 2019, she featured on the dance reality TV show titled Nach Baliye 9 also. Besides, Natasa Stankovic also featured in a music album titled DJ Waley Babu. This year, Natasa featured in the web series The Holiday which also featured Adah Sharma, Priyank Sharma, Veer Rajwant Singh and Aashim Gulati. She reportedly attended a Ballet school for seventeen years. Natasa later made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Prakash Jha's 2013 film Satyagraha which featured actors like Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee and Arjun Rampal.

