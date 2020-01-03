Hardik Pandya's Photos From His 'single' Days Shows His Unbelievable Transformation

Cricketer Hardik Pandya recently took to his social media account to announce his engagement with the Serbian model and actor Natasa Stankovic. The two got engaged in a yacht in Dubai, and the pictures and video of the romantic proposal set the internet ablaze. In the Indian cricket team, Hardik Pandya is considered to be an all-rounder. He shot to fame after his bowling skills were recognised by many. Here are some of the pictures of the ace cricketer before he was as famous as he is today.

See pictures

In these pictures, Hardik Pandya is with his family. In the first picture, a young Hardik can be seen hugging his father. While in the second picture he is seen posing for the lens with his brother Krunal Pandya and their father.

In the above pictures, Hardik Pandya is seen sporting some quirky hairstyles. While he had a spiked hairdo in one of the pictures, he is seen sporting a buzz cut in the other one. In the pictures, he is seen sporting a pair of sunglasses. He looks unrecognisable in these pictures.

Hardik Pandya is currently one of the most well-known cricketers in India. In these pictures, he looks extremely simple as he is seen sporting a short-haired look and a pair of goggles. In the second picture, he is seen wearing a cap as he took a selfie near a water body.

