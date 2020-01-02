Shivam Dube Does Not See Hardik Pandya As His Competitor; States His Main Aim In Team

Indian all-rounder Dube, who recently made his ODI debut for the Indian Cricket Team against West Indies, on Thursday said he does not see ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya as a competitor. Dube stated that his main aim is to perform for the team and he does not think about any competition with Hardik Pandya. The Mumbai-lad was roped into the team as an all-rounder to compensate for Hardik Pandya, who has been out of the game due to an injury and is still recovering.

'Here to perform for India'

Speaking to a leading news daily, Shivam Dube said, “I’m here to perform for India. I don’t think about any competition with Hardik. He’s one of the best around. But I don’t see him as a competitor. I just look at my game, where I need to improve, give that little bit extra to become a top all-rounder who can win matches for India.”

READ | KL Rahul 'hearts' Bestfriend Hardik Pandya's Engagement Post With Natasa Stankovic

Dube who was promoted up to number three in the second T20 against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram also reflected upon his batting position. He said, "I don’t mind whether I bat at No.3 or 7. I want to be someone who can bat anywhere and a bowler who can bowl in every situation. I don’t know about being a finisher with the bat. I’d be happy to play any role for the team,” Dube said."

READ | Purist Philander Vs Liberal Butler: Opponents Clash Off The Field On 4-day Tests Idea

While speaking about his position in the team and the quality that he brings to the side, Dube said he feels he is a proper all-rounder. He added that the Indian team is very strong and comes with a lot of bowling options, hence, when the conditions demand a specific thing is when we start speaking about the 4th or 5th bowling option. "Having said that, the goal is to complete my quota of overs in every match whether it’s a T20 or ODI," Dube stated.

The Mumbai-lad who impressed everyone with his power-hitting skills in the recently concluded West Indies tour also highlighted his batting prowess. Dube said, "I don’t have to do any special kind of preparation for hitting sixes, it comes naturally. I liked hitting the big shots and used to practice it a lot.”

READ | Kevin Pietersen Cracks The Code For England's Win Against The Proteas In Second Test

READ | Nathan Lyon Picks New Year Resolutions For His Australian Teammates