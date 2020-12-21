Harman Baweja Gets Engaged To Health Coach Sasha Ramchandani, Sister Rowena Shares Picture

Actor and producer Harman Baweja got hitched with health and wellness expert Sasha Ramchandani on Monday. The couple was in Chandigarh for the Roka ceremony along with close family and friends. Harman's sister Rowena Baweja shared a picture of them on her Instagram handle and congratulated them for the same.

Harman Baweja engaged

Harman Baweja's sister Rowena congratulated the couple and captioned the post as "Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you." In the picture, Harman can be seen wearing pink with hoodie whereas Sasha is wearing a beige designer salvar kameez. Have a look :

Harman's celebrity friends took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Actor Sagarika Ghatge shared a picture of the couple and congratulated them. Shamita Shetty also commented, "Congratulationsss"

Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani

Harman Baweja's girlfriend Sasha Ramchandani is a fitness expert and health coach. She runs an Instagram page called Better Balanced Self. She posts health-related content on her page and talks to people about staying healthy. She even shares tips on Yoga. The couple got engaged in a small ceremony at the actor's hometown, Chandigarh.

Harman Baweja's career

Harman Baweja, son of producer Harry Baweja, started his Bollywood career in 2008 with Love Story 2050, alongside Priyanka Chopra. The film didn't work on the Box Office and received negative reviews. A year later, he appeared in the movie Victory which focused on sports. In the same year, he starred with Priyanka Chopra again for Ashutosh Gowariker's What's Your Rashee? The actors also dated each other for quite some time.

He was last seen in 2016 with his movie Char Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur. Recently, his movie It's My Life with Genelia D'souza which was shot in 2007 released on Television this year. The movie is a remake of Telugu film Bommarillu, which was produced by Boney Kapoor and his late wife Sridevi. Currently, he is focusing on his work as a producer. Harman Baweja's Instagram is inactive as of now.

