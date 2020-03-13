Harsh Vardhan Kapoor Suggests 'social Distancing' Amid COVID-19 Scare, Says 'it Will Help'

Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor joined the many celebrities who have been doling out precautions and advice in the wake of the ongoing scare of the novel Coronavirus all over the world. The Mirzya actor took to his social media handle and suggested that of the many things that will help prevent the Coronavirus outbreak from spreading is 'social distancing'. He emphasized that things have been getting 'very very serious' and 'can really snowball rapidly' if appropriate measures are not taken.

Social distancing ... do it , it will dramatically help ... please listen things are getting very very serious , if we don’t things can really snowball rapidly — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) March 13, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, his sister actor Sonam Kapoor had also taken to her Twitter handle to raise awareness among her followers regarding the Coronavirus outbreak. 'Hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus,' the actor tweeted. She also suggested her fans to maintain a healthy lifestyle and take supplements that helps in building immunity.

hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas. a healthy lifestyle ( good sleep, food and excercise ) is important. Also have supplements that boost immunity ( vit c and d , zinc) — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 12, 2020

What is Coronavirus?

The Coronavirus (CoV) is a novel strain in the large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, as per WHO. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people, according to the WHO. Several known Coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

